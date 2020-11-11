More news here about the Georgia Bulldogs. As of late it feels that Georgia has been in the headlines for negative reasons, having a quarterback controversy, injury concerns, and a possible cancellation of their game on Saturday.

This time we have a transfer portal update. Tight end Kolby Wyatt has entered the transfer portal following the loss last Saturday to Florida. After chalking three appearances in 2019, Wyatt has not made an appearance in a game this season. The majority of snaps have gone to Darnell Washington, John Fitzpatrick, and Tre’ McKitty.

This is likely to happen with the tight end position moving forward. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley has done an exceptional job recruiting and once you load up a position someone is bound to not see the field. However, this is a good problem to have. Competition creates character and the tight end position is set to have that in spades in the coming years.

No tight end recorded a catch on Saturday. Normally this would be alarming but seeing as Georgia tallied nine completions on Saturday this is not out of the ordinary.

As things progress under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the offense will continue to evolve, and tt likely starts with Brock Vandagriff arriving on campus next year. Especially at the tight end position, as a young quarterback's best friends is their tight end. The position has been revolutionary as of late and the more bodies in the room the better. In the words of tight end coach Todd Hartley on Twitter “Stock the Stable.”