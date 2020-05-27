DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football: Ladd McConkey Looks Like a Different Football Player

Brooks Austin

5'10, 163 pounds soaking wet and fresh off a basketball season. That was Ladd McConkey back in early March when I pulled up to North Murray high school to watch him workout. 

Not only was it his first day back working football-specific drills, but early on in the football season, McConkey had an avulsion tear of his hamstring which is so severe that the muscle actually pulls a piece of the bone with it. 

Of course, being the starting quarterback of his high school team, and it being his senior season, Ladd wasn't about to sit out. Now, he's finally reaching the point to where he's fully healthy and back to a resemblance of normality. 

Not only that, but he's also 13 pounds heavier, now up to 176 in a matter of a little over two months. When I say he looks like a completely different football player, I don't mean it lightly. 

I spoke to Ladd about what he's been doing to improve his play: 

First on the weight gain, "Honestly, every single day I just forced myself to eat, eat, and eat more even when I wasn't hungry. And also dedicated myself to the weight room more than I ever have." 

Though he looks like a different person physically, his route running ability has increased drastically in a matter of months. Something he accredits to his high school wideouts coach, Nich Bartley and Terrence Edwards who he's been working with at least once a week: 

"It has definitely helped me gaining knowledge from a guy (Edwards) that had such great success during his career. I know what he is telling me is going to set me up for great things. I don't always get to work out with him because of the far drive though. Coach Bartley has also helped me so much because I am able to get at least one or two workouts with him a week. He also played at the college level and has helped me a ton making the transition back to WR from QB." 

One thing I know about McConkey is that this is simply the start of his progression as a football player. In a matter of months, he went from a guy that made me say "This guy is going to Georgia?" to "This guy is going to Georgia!" 

Here's footage from the first workout I saw back in March: 

He's also picking up the playbook fairly quickly as well. Which was to be expected from a guy that spent time at half a dozen positions in high school. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
BGilmer18
BGilmer18

Quality stuff! Guys like this turn into beasts with a college weight room and nutrition plan. Ladd is going to be a fan favorite for quite some time.

Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

I think some of these P5 schools will regret not reaching out to McConkey sooner.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Return and Practice Date Set for Georgia Football

Dawgs Daily has confirmed through several sources that Georgia Football players are set to return to campus June 3rd with practice set to begin June 8th.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Reaction: Athlon Sports' SEC East Predictions, Florida Over Georgia

The college football publication Athlon Sports has predicted a new representative in Atlanta this year for the SEC East.

BGilmer18

BREAKING: Chaz Chambliss Commits to Georgia

Chaz Chambliss, 4-Star outside linebacker from Carrollton, Georgia, has announced his commitment to attend and play for Georgia

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Chaz Chambliss Workout Footage

There's a lot of questions surrounding just where Chaz Chambliss will be playing for Georgia in the coming years. This workout footage will give you an indication.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: What Does Chaz Chambliss Bring to Georgia?

Chaz Chambliss has just committed to the University of Georgia. Here's a breakdown of what this outside linebacker brings to the table.

Brooks Austin

Pop Warner Powerhouse: Ep. 3 - 2021 WR, Jayden Thomas

He was the biggest and best of them all. Now, he's still one of the top players in the entire country in 2021. Ep. 3 of Pop Warner Powerhouse, Jayden Thomas.

Brooks Austin

“If he doesn't, you're going to see a disappointed fan base"

CBS Sports has been releasing their Top-25 one team at a time, Georgia comes in at No. 5 on the list.

Brooks Austin

Rank ‘em - Teams of the Decade for UGA

With the 20'-21' season approaching, I take a moment to rank Georgia's teams from the past decade.

Brent Wilson

by

brent.wilson

Nation's No. 2 WR, Brian Thomas Jr. Names UGA in Final Four

Brian Thomas Jr. is the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the 2021 class. He's 6'4 and has named Georgia in his Top-4.

Brooks Austin

Moliki Matavao Drops Top-4 and Sets Commitment Date

Moliki Matavao, the fourth-ranked tight end in the country and number one player in the state of Nevada, places Georgia Football in his Top 4.

Brooks Austin