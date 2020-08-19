SI.com
DawgsDaily
Georgia LB, Nakobe Dean Talks New Leadership Role, Students Return

Brooks Austin

Nakobe Dean flashed as one of the nation's top freshmen linebackers a year ago in limited playing time. Now, with Tae Crowder off to the NFL, he will play a pivotal role on this Georgia defense in 2020. 

The former 5-star prospect enters his sophomore year with plenty of warranted expectations. Not only will he be placed into a starting role in 2020, but he will be in charge of calling and setting the defense this fall. 

He spoke to the media Tuesday about several topics including students returning to campus. 

On how good it feels to go into fall camp this season at 100% after suffering an ankle sprain going into last season’s…

“It feels great. I’m definitely way further ahead. After going through last season, getting a whole year behind me, I think I have really learned the playbook and everything like that. It’s a great feeling."

On his thoughts about the order of opponents Georgia will face this season/whether that changes how Georgia prepares...

“I’m grateful to be playing all the teams we are playing, but our focus is on us right now. No matter what the order of the games are, we’re going to prepare the same each week. As a team, we will practice hard. That’s what we do.”

On his responsibilities as inside linebacker and whether he feels comfortable taking those on/being the guy who calls the defense…

“I for sure feel comfortable— you've got to be comfortable. If you’re not and can’t be, [the coaches] will find someone who can. You have to be comfortable in telling everybody what to do. You’ve got to be able to be there vocally on defense.”

On the students returning to campus/if he has any anxiety about that and the effects others could have on the season regarding COVID-19 concerns

“There are definitely concerns, just like there have been with everyone else returning to campus. I just want to challenge the student body and challenge my peers to wear their face mask, just like we all will be wearing ours in class and everything like that.”

Dean also went on to say that this defense hasn't proved anything yet, they will need to continue to improve upon what they did last season. 

