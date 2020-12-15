SI.com
Learning Approach to Third Downs with JT Daniels

Evan Crowell

After three games with JT Daniels at quarterback, offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s vision for Georgia football’s offense is becoming clear.

Monken has reached even deeper into his bag of tricks to reacquaint Daniels with live action. Saturday, Monken showed how he will prepare to combat defenses next season with Daniels behind center, assuming he does indeed intend to come back.

Fifteen months ago as a sophomore at USC, Daniels tore his ACL on a sack in the second quarter of the season opener. The tear was so severe, Daniels wasn’t cleared for the 2020 season opener. Even after gaining clearance to play, mobility issues kept him on Georgia’s sideline. 

Daniels has obviously lost some mobility because of the knee injury. While he can still make plays outside the pocket, he is now primarily a pocket passer. Missouri attacked that the same way everyone will next season.

The strategy to beat Georgia is to collapse the pocket. The five offensive linemen can’t pick up blitzes every time, and Daniels isn’t going to scramble often. However, football is all about countering what the opposition does. Monken already has the answers for opposing pass rushes. He displayed that Saturday.

One second-quarter possession ended with a sack on third-and-12 deep in Georgia territory. The Tigers sent a blitz through the middle of the offensive line and a defender walloped Daniels in the backfield. It was the perfect call, as Georgia was trying to set up a longer developing pass play.

The next time Missouri dialed up a heavy blitz, Monken was ready. On third-and-9, the Tigers showed blitz from the right side and Monken’s answer was a swing pass to running back Kenny McIntosh. The sophomore turned upfield and picked up a first down.

Early in the third quarter, Missouri sent six rushers on a third-and-10 play. Monken called a quick slant for wide receiver George Pickens in one-on-one coverage. Daniels threw the ball almost as soon as he received the snap. The rush left no one to stop Pickens, who trotted into the end zone for a touchdown.

Time and time again, Missouri sent pressure on third-and-long only to have vacated a zone and leave an easy throw for Daniels. The results don’t mean blitzing is the wrong way to defend against the Bulldogs. On the contrary, it’s proven effective over the last three games, but Georgia has also found a way to exploit the blitz.

Picking up the blitz will be more challenging against better opponents like Clemson, but it was important for Georgia to get those reps against Missouri. Daniels and Monken know the strengths and weaknesses against the blitz. That knowledge will help Monken script third downs against foes like Clemson and Florida.

