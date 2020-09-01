SI.com
Georgia DB, Mark Webb Discusses His Leadership Role

Brooks Austin

When healthy, Mark Webb started every single game last season at the STAR position for the University of Georgia. He's a versatile defender, an incredible open-field tackler, and one of three seniors in the backend of that Georgia defense this fall. 

Webb was awarded the Charley Trippi Award last season, given to the Georgia player that displays the most versatility throughout the season. He's set to be a leader for Georgia in his final season. 

He spoke to the media on Monday. 

On how he felt the defense, particularly the No. 1 defense, performed during the scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 29…

“I feel like did good. We got better, I would say. Conditioning wise, the stadium is different; it’s the atmosphere and how it feels there. There’s a lot more sun there instead of shade, so I felt like when we were out there, a lot of people got a lot of chances to make plays and stuff like that we probably couldn’t do, or we did it in different spurts. Overall, I feel like we did good as a defense.”

On the secondary unit collectively/how he thinks UGA’s stands against others in the country and what the DBs have done to prepare for the season…

“We don’t really compare ourselves to anybody around the country. I feel like other teams have great DBs, [and] we have great DBs. Every day, we’re just coming in to work. We come in and are just making sure we are working on ourselves and the things we aren’t great at, so basically our weaknesses and stuff like that. I feel like every DB has made a big jump from where he was last year, even the young guys like Jalen Kimber [and] Major Burns. Players like them come to practice every day and work and, consistently, things just get better. All our DBs are learning, learning fast, and I’m learning with them as I try to teach them and give them the ropes. Every day, I have fun just being able to teach them. It’s definitely fun.”

On the ways the senior class has evolved/what the feeling is amongst the seniors heading into their final season…

“I feel like that 2017 group is so special, definitely. I feel like Coach Smart had a lot to do with it by grooming all of us to be leaders, not just one strict leader. He really did groom us all to be leaders, and I feel like to this point now, now that we’re seniors, you can really see the leadership come out. We just gradually went into [leadership roles]. [Smart] didn’t have to put anybody forward to do it, we all just started to gradually own our jobs and our positions, owning their units. [We] just make sure we’re holding everybody to the standard, and I just feel like we’re all leaders now.”

