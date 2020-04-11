BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Commit, Micah Morris Talks his Dawgs Decision

Brooks Austin

Below are the highlights from our exclusive interview with 2021 commit, Micah Morris. For the full interview, watch the video above. 

Micah Morris didn't need to wait until his senior season to commit to Georgia. The childhood Alabama fan has spent this quarantine time thinking about where he will fit best and which program made him feel most comfortable. 

"I say that coronavirus definitely did but it wasn't so much as the contact from the coaches more as I have a lot more time to think. And I know where I want to go. I know where I feel most comfortable. So there's no point in wasting time and now I can go to the recruiting class."

Morris chose Georgia over schools like Florida, FSU, Clemson, South Carolina, and Clemson. As for why? It was a facet of things including academics: 

"Georgia is just the place where I felt like I was at home the most whether it was the coaches in the way that they felt towards me the interest they showed me or the community, how they support the team no matter what, whether that's academics, which is I know people that go to Moscow, how hard is to get into Georgia. And I know that it's very hard, even for in-state kids. And I know that it's just a amazing place both academically and athletically. On and off the field. It's a win-win."

As for what position Morris will likely play at Georgia, he's going to cross-train like almost all UGA offensive lineman but he agrees with our film study that he's got All-SEC guard potential if that's where he lands: 

"I'm probably gonna cross-train most likely and I just wherever I feel like wherever they select help the team of the best as well. Yeah, well there's going to tackle it doesn't matter to me. I just want to help however I can." 

As for who the next big-time commit is in the 2021 class, Morris says they've got big plans on the way. 

"I'm actually uh, we made a group chat today all the commits we've been chopping up and talking about it and uh, I'm not really gonna send on names right now but just know that we got something. We got some big plans."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football OL Coach Matt Luke: Picking up Where Sam Pittman Left Off

Georgia lost a beloved offensive line coach in Sam Pittman. His replacement, Matt Luke has come in strong and continued success.

Garrett Shearman

Georgia Football Makes Top Group for Landen King

Georgia has made the cut for recently offered tight end Landen King’s Top 10.

BGilmer18

Kirby Smart Calls His Shot

Last week, Georgia Football coach, Kirby Smart said that he believes 2021 recruits will make their commitments early. Two commits later, he's made true on that.

Peyton Sosebee

Georgia Football Recruiting: Weekly Round Up

Despite the country still being slowed by the coronavirus. It was a busy recruiting week for Georgia Football. A couple of commits, and several top lists.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football's Own Jake Fromm One of 58 invited to Virtual NFL Draft

Georgia QB Jake Fromm is one of 58 NFL prospects receiving an invitation to participate in the 2020 Virtual NFL Draft. What it means for his draft positioning.

Chris Allen

2023 WR, Cayden Lee Talks Recent offer from Georgia Football

Back in February we told you to remember a freshman by the name of Cayden Lee. Well, he received an offer from Georgia on Thursday.

Brooks Austin

Lovasea Carroll Commits to Georgia Football

Georgia adds another talented prospect in the 2021 with Peach State ties in 4-Star running back Lovasea Carroll.

BGilmer18

by

brent.wilson

WATCH: What Micah Morris Brings to 2021 Georgia Recruiting Class

Georgia received its fifth football commitment in the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday. Today, we take a look a what Micah Morris brings to the class.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: New targets appear in the transfer portal for the Bulldogs

With most of Georgia's original targets already committed else where, new names have emerged for the Bulldogs.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Football Becomes The Latest To Offer Gunnar Helm

2021 Tight End Gunnar Helm's recruitment has caught fire. The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the latest to offer the Colorado native.

BGilmer18