Georgia Football Commit, Micah Morris Talks his Dawgs Decision

Below are the highlights from our exclusive interview with 2021 commit, Micah Morris. For the full interview, watch the video above.

Micah Morris didn't need to wait until his senior season to commit to Georgia. The childhood Alabama fan has spent this quarantine time thinking about where he will fit best and which program made him feel most comfortable.

"I say that coronavirus definitely did but it wasn't so much as the contact from the coaches more as I have a lot more time to think. And I know where I want to go. I know where I feel most comfortable. So there's no point in wasting time and now I can go to the recruiting class."

Morris chose Georgia over schools like Florida, FSU, Clemson, South Carolina, and Clemson. As for why? It was a facet of things including academics:

"Georgia is just the place where I felt like I was at home the most whether it was the coaches in the way that they felt towards me the interest they showed me or the community, how they support the team no matter what, whether that's academics, which is I know people that go to Moscow, how hard is to get into Georgia. And I know that it's very hard, even for in-state kids. And I know that it's just a amazing place both academically and athletically. On and off the field. It's a win-win."

As for what position Morris will likely play at Georgia, he's going to cross-train like almost all UGA offensive lineman but he agrees with our film study that he's got All-SEC guard potential if that's where he lands:

"I'm probably gonna cross-train most likely and I just wherever I feel like wherever they select help the team of the best as well. Yeah, well there's going to tackle it doesn't matter to me. I just want to help however I can."

As for who the next big-time commit is in the 2021 class, Morris says they've got big plans on the way.

"I'm actually uh, we made a group chat today all the commits we've been chopping up and talking about it and uh, I'm not really gonna send on names right now but just know that we got something. We got some big plans."

