Breaking news here across the college football landscape. Georgia vs. Missouri has been postponed, the SEC has announced. Tuesday afternoon, PowerMissouri.com cited a source saying that multiple players and staff members had tested positive for the virus.

The Southeastern Conference released the following statement:

"The Georgia at Missouri FB game of November 14 is postponed due to positive test, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program. The Action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management and requirements.

This is not Missouri's first run-in with the virus. They consistently battled it throughout the first three weeks of the season and had undergone a clean slate of tests for a few weeks now. It appears all across the Southeastern Conference more positive cases are popping up directly after Halloween.

The University of Georgia released the following statement:

"Because Missouri has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Georgia at Missouri game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date."

This is the fourth SEC contest to be postponed this week alone. The Auburn vs. Mississippi State game was postponed Tuesday due to Covid concerns in the Mississippi State facilities, while Auburn shut down their facilities Tuesday. The LSU vs. Alabama game originally scheduled for November 14 has been postponed as well due to COVID concerns. The Texas A & M vs. Tennessee game has also been postponed due to COVID concerns.

At this point in the season, open dates for rescheduled games are few and far between. December 12 was reserved as an available date prior to the SEC Championship being scheduled on December 19. However, programs are now being forced to reschedule games till the 19th as well.

