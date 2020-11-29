SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia Bulldogs Move Up In Latest AP Top 25

Evan Crowell

A new AP Poll is out, and your Georgia Bulldogs are on the rise. After the victory against South Carolina, the Bulldogs went up from No. 13 in the polls to No. 11.

We will see how the College Football Playoff committee views Georgia after the win in the next coming days. They had Georgia at No. 9 in the initial rankings, four slots higher than the AP Poll had the Bulldogs last week. It is no secret that they love the SEC teams, as Alabama, Texas A&M, and Florida were ranked No. 1, No. 5, and No. 6, respectfully.

As it always has been since the Florida loss, Georgia's playoff hopes rely on Florida losing both of their final two contests. 

Again, the AP Poll means little at this point but heading into next year, it would be nice for Georgia to continue to stack wins. Georgia used a blowout win over the Gamecocks to get young players some live-action, especially on the ball's defensive side. The college football rankings at this point are just a sign of future success for Georgia. Sure, they place value on what this roster currently looks like, but Georgia's is nearing mathematic elimination from College Football Playoff consideration. 

So, continue to get better with each opportunity, and look forward to finishing the season strong, which for the record has tremendous value. It speaks to the current culture at Georgia. In plenty of programs across the country, coaching staffs are struggling to get consistent effort and a willingness to fight to finish out the season. Be thankful Georgia is not one of those places. They proved Saturday night that they plan to finish the season strong. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Finds Balance, Fear of Daniels Opens Up Run Game

With offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a quarterback that creates fear from a defense and a solid running game, Georgia has found its balance.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Blowout Win over South Carolina

Georgia went up to Columbia, South Carolina and put the beat down on the South Carolina Gamecocks. We bring you the good, bad and ugly.

Brooks Austin

Georgia QBs Play Sparingly in Blowouts: Why?

Georgia handled business Saturday night against South Carolina, but there's a question about their usage, or lack thereof, of the team's young quarterbacks.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Report: D'Wan Mathis Has Left the Team

Georgia redshirt freshman QB D'Wan Mathis is no longer with the Georgia Football team.

Brooks Austin

by

Frown40

Grading Georgia's Blowout Win Over South Carolina

Georgia football dominated a depleted South Carolina team 45-16 in Columbia. The Bulldogs rushed for over 300 yards and recorded numerous sacks.

Kyle Funderburk

LIVE Updates - Georgia vs South Carolina

Tune in live as we update Saturday night's contest between the (5-2) Georgia Bulldogs and the (2-6) South Carolina Gamecocks.

Brooks Austin

JT Daniels Poised to Light it Up Again

South Carolina's defense is 11th in the conference in pass defense, and with JT Daniels fresh off a career day, he is poised to light it up again.

Brooks Austin

by

kobewharton5

Projected Starting Lineups for Georgia

Kirby Smart could be planning to give some younger guys a chance to play meaningful game snaps in today's contest agianst South Carolina.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Score Predictions: Georgia vs South Carolina

As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, we bring you our weekly score predictions.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Injury Report vs. South Carolina

Georgia has been banged up for the majority of the season, but Saturday night, they should be getting some of their crucail players back.

Evan Crowell