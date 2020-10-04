MVP's From Georgia's Win Over Auburn

Georgia football put the college football world on notice Saturday night with an impressive 27-6 win over the no. 7 ranked Auburn Tigers.

The score doesn't reflect how one-sided the game was. Georgia dominated Auburn in every facet of the game. The Bulldogs were more physical on both sides. Auburn's offensive stars were relegated to pedestrian numbers, while Georgia's offense saw the rise of two potential superstars.

Here are the players who had the most outstanding performances against Auburn.

Stetson Bennett IV - Quarterback

Are you sold on Stetson Bennett yet? In his first start as a Georgia Bulldog, the "Mailman" was efficient. Bennett completed 17-of-29 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown, but his performance goes far beyond the numbers.

The magnitude of starting his first game in Sanford Stadium, against Auburn of all teams, wasn't even a factor. The same poise Bennett used to settle the team down against Arkansas showed true again to remain calm amidst the emotions of fulfilling a life-long dream.

Auburn did a great job covering George Pickens all game. The Biletnikoff Award candidate only caught one downfield pass. So, he turned the Bennett/Kearis Jackson combo into a clinic on passer-receiver chemistry.

The Tigers also put a fair amount of pressure on Bennett, either closing the pocket on him or forcing him out of it. Bennett never panicked. He kept his eyes downfield on scrambles and just kept working after being hit.

Inline

Kearis Jackson - Wide Receiver

Kearis Jackson didn't just benefit from Pickens' being blanketed — he thrived. Jackson obliterated his career highs from last week to catch nine passes for 147 yards against the Tigers. Jackson made himself an easy target for Bennett in all areas of the field. Jackson's highlights included:

Sideline grab at the Auburn 15-yard-line after Bennett scrambled to his left. The catch converted a third-and-10.

Sliding catch at the four-yard line to set up a first-and-goal.

17-yard catch at the end of the first quarter to convert another third down.

Slowing down to catch an underthrown deep pass for a 49-yard catch, which put Georgia in the redzone.

Running 22 yards on a screen pass to convert on third-and-21.

In 2020, Jackson has 15 catches and 209 yards, both of which lead Georgia's receivers.

Offensive and Defensive Lines

Georgia was the more physical team Saturday night. Look no further than the line of scrimmage. Georgia's fronts manhandled Auburn all night long. Zamir White and Co. had plenty of space to run between the tackles. The Bulldogs finished the game with 202 yards on the ground.

The defensive line prevented Auburn's running game from ever being a factor, holding them to just 39 yards. Bo Nix was rarely comfortable in the pocket as Auburn's front could do little to hinder Georgia's pass rush.

Adam Anderson - Edge

Adam Anderson was just unblockable Saturday night. It seemed like he Nix ran from him all night long. Anderson put his superior speed and athleticism on display, sprinting through any gaps left open by the Tigers. Against a less athletic quarterback, Anderson finishes the game with at least four sacks, but Anderson managed to end the game with two.

Inline

Tyson Campbell - Cornerback

The one player Auburn had who could make up for all of its deficiencies was Seth Williams. Against most opponents, the junior stretches the defense and creates opportunities for his teammates. Thanks to Tyson Campbell, that didn't happen Saturday.

Campbell shut down Williams, limiting him to just three catches for 34 yards, all in the second half. Campbell made sure Williams never became a factor in the Tigers' offense, which completely derailed their gameplan.

Honorable Mention: Chris Smith - Safety

Georgia had to play the entire second half without stalwart safety Richard LeCounte who was ejected for targeting. In his place was Chris Smith, who turned in an impressive performance. Smith's best plays won't show up in the stat book. Auburn tried to pick on Smith with a pair of deep passes. In both instances, he influenced how the receiver tried to catch the ball, leading to incompletions both times.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.