Netori Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The transfer portal news surrounding the University of Georgia football program continued Thursday as sources revealed junior offensive lineman Netori Johnson has submitted his name to the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson entered the Georgia football program as a highly touted recruit from DeKalb County's Cedar Grove High-School program. He and Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer played on the same state championship winning team in 2016.

Johnson was the No. 10 overall offensive guard prospect coming out of high school according to ESPN.com and was a consensus four-star recruit.

During his time at Georgia, he bounced around from the offensive line to the defensive line then back to the offensive line under offensive line coach Matt Luke.

He only appeared in one game during the 2020 season, the season opener against Arkansas. When asked about Johnson no longer dressing out for football games this fall, head coach Kirby Smart mentioned that Johnson had some issues with his grades that he needed to clear up.

Johnson played in 10 games during his time as Georgia. He was a reserve offensive lineman in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2018. He then made four appearances in 2019 as a reserve defensive lineman and played in the season opener against Arkansas in 2020.

Johnson was one of the premier recruits in that heralded 2017 signing class for Georgia that included Isaiah Wilson, Richard LeCounte, Jake Fromm, D'Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas and many others.