There were no surprises Sunday afternoon for the Bulldogs in the AP Poll. After losing an embarrassing game to Florida and then having an unexpected off week, the Bulldogs plummeted in the national polls. According to the AP Poll, heading into the Mississippi State game they sat at No. 13 in the nation, a far cry from what Georgia fans hoped for at the start of the season.

In fact, Saturday night's game between Mississippi State and the Georgia Bulldogs was the first time in 45 contests that Kirby Smart's squad was not ranked inside the Top-10.

Georgia stays at No. 13 team in the country following their 31-24 win on Saturday.

Quarterback JT Daniels had a great start to his Bulldog career, lighting up the scoreboard with four passing touchdowns. He also threw for 401 yards, the most by a Bulldog quarterback since Aaron Murray in 2013. Daniels did all of this despite a 12-yard day from his running game.

Moving forward, it does not seem likely that Georgia will find themselves in the College Football Playoff. However, if they can continue to climb the AP Poll and build momentum towards the 2021 team, things will stand well in Athens.

With just three games left on the schedule, there is still a lot left to evaluate in the season. Can JT Daniels be the starter next season? How does this defense build a foundation that can stand when they find players gone for the NFL? Can the young Georgia playmakers break out as the season continues? Whatever the answers are, we are guaranteed a fun ride the rest of the way.

