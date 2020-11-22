SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia Stays at No. 13 in Latest AP Top-25

Evan Crowell

There were no surprises Sunday afternoon for the Bulldogs in the AP Poll. After losing an embarrassing game to Florida and then having an unexpected off week, the Bulldogs plummeted in the national polls. According to the AP Poll, heading into the Mississippi State game they sat at No. 13 in the nation, a far cry from what Georgia fans hoped for at the start of the season.

In fact, Saturday night's game between Mississippi State and the Georgia Bulldogs was the first time in 45 contests that Kirby Smart's squad was not ranked inside the Top-10. 

Georgia stays at No. 13 team in the country following their 31-24 win on Saturday. 

Quarterback JT Daniels had a great start to his Bulldog career, lighting up the scoreboard with four passing touchdowns. He also threw for 401 yards, the most by a Bulldog quarterback since Aaron Murray in 2013. Daniels did all of this despite a 12-yard day from his running game.

Moving forward, it does not seem likely that Georgia will find themselves in the College Football Playoff. However, if they can continue to climb the AP Poll and build momentum towards the 2021 team, things will stand well in Athens.

With just three games left on the schedule, there is still a lot left to evaluate in the season. Can JT Daniels be the starter next season? How does this defense build a foundation that can stand when they find players gone for the NFL? Can the young Georgia playmakers break out as the season continues? Whatever the answers are, we are guaranteed a fun ride the rest of the way.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eye-Opening Debut from Daniels Aided by Monken

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels made his first career start for the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken helped him out.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

Now, THAT is a Debut from JT Daniels

Well, if there was ever a way to debut for the University of Georgia, quarterback JT Daniels just did it.

Brooks Austin

by

Evan Crowell

What Did We Learn From JT Daniels' Debut?

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels lit up Mississippi State for 401 yards and four touchdowns. So, what did we learn from his debut?

Evan Crowell

MVPs from Georgia's Win Over Mississippi State

Georgia football avoided a major upset Saturday against Mississippi State thanks to the performances of three offensive stars.

Kyle Funderburk

OFFICIAL: It's a Black Out Folks

It's official, the University of Georgia football team is set to wear the Black jerseys for the first time in 2020.

Brooks Austin

LIVE Updates - Mississippi State vs Georgia

As the Georgia Bulldogs return home for the first time since October 10, they are met by the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Stay up to date with our LIVE blog.

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Score Predictions

As Mississippi State comes to town to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, we bring your our collective thoughts and score predictions on the football game.

Brooks Austin

by

Kyle Funderburk

Strange History and Mysterious Origins of Georgia's Black Jerseys

Rumor has it that Georgia football will wear black jerseys Saturday against Mississippi State. New black jerseys were unveiled before the season began.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Best of Georgia Football Legend Jake Scott

Georgia football legend Jake Scott passed away Thursday at the age of 75. Scott was a remarkable person both on and off the field.

Kyle Funderburk

by

WRK

Success Starts With Getting Daniels Comfortable

If Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is to have a good debut start for the Bulldogs, they are going to need to get him comfortable.

Evan Crowell