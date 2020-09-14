The Sept. 13 edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll is out and the latest rankings see no changes for the Georgia football team.

The coaches ranked the Bulldogs No. 4 in the preseason poll, two spots behind Big 10 powerhouse Ohio State. The Coaches Poll never updated the preseason poll after the Big 10 and Pac 12 decided to opt-out of the 2020 fall season.

Rather than slide Georgia up a slot in the recent poll, Oklahoma jumps three spots to take over the No. 3 ranking, keeping Georgia at No. 4. LSU also stays at No. 5 in the poll. Clemson and Alabama retain their top two spots.

Georgia might lose a couple of spots after next week's poll as well. The SEC doesn't begin its season until September 26 so there's one more week of the ACC and Big 12 being the only major conferences playing football. Yet, despite the late start to the season, the SEC still has six schools in the top 10 and eight in the top 25.

Here is Coaches Top 10 going into the third week of the season.

Rank School Record Previous Change Result 1 Clemson 1-0 No. 1 - W vs. Wake Forest 2 Alabama 0-0 No. 2 - Off 3 Oklahoma 1-0 No. 6 +3 W vs. Missouri State 4 Georgia 0-0 No. 4 - Off 5 LSU 0-0 No. 5 - Off 6 Florida 0-0 No. 8 +2 Off 7 Notre Dame 1-0 No. 10 +3 W vs. Duke 8 Texas 1-0 No. 14 +8 W vs. UTEP 9 Auburn 0-0 No. 11 +2 Off 10 Texas A&M 0-0 No. 13 +3 Off

