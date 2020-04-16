How the Georgia Football Offensive Changes will Affect the Defense

12.6 points per game allowed, fewest since 1981. 74.9 rushing yards per game allowed, fewest ever at Georgia. 5.61 YPA through the air allowed, fewest ever at Georgia. Two rushing touchdowns allowed all season, the fewest ever at Georgia.

If you want to make the argument that Georgia's 2019 defense is the greatest in school history, you'd have quite the ammo. The only question is, can they actually be better in 2020?

My answer is no and it has very little to do with talent because good lord there's NFL caliber players all over the depth chart. In fact, I'd argue they will be more talented this fall than in 2019. The only difference is, the days of dominating Time of Possession and grinding out tough ground yardage for the sake of the clock burning are over at Georgia.

A new offense brings changes to the defensive philosophy as well.

Florida, Auburn, and Texas A & M. Three football games where Georgia maintained a three-score lead at some point only to win those three contests by a combined 20 points. Run, run, run, and punt. That seemed to be the second half philosophy of the Georgia Bulldogs a year ago. Why? Well, Kirby Smart knew that as long as they controlled time of possession, teams weren't scoring three times in a half. They may score twice, but they will eventually run out of time.

Now, in 2020 if Smart allows new offensive coordinator Todd Monken to play the way he has in the past, Georgia will be scoring points and doing so quickly. So, the days of having 32 or even 33 minutes worth of time of possession are likely gone.

Take LSU for example, they allowed more points, passing yards, yards per game, and touchdowns in 2019 than the year before. And it wasn't due to a lack of talent, they will likely have four defensive players drafted in the Top-40 picks in next week's NFL Draft.

LSU finished in the middle of the pack in terms of time of possession a year ago and did so to the tune of an NCAA-high 48.4 points per game.

Now, is Kirby Smart going to allow Todd Monken to turn this thing into a full-on air assault, probably not. But since 2016 when Kirby Smart took the reigns at Georgia they have been a 60:40 run to pass football team.

In todd Monkens career as a collegiate offensive coordinator, he's been a 60:40 pass to run football coach. Assuming they simply meet in the middle, whether successfully or not, the defense will be on the field more in 2020.

