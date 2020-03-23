Georgia Football: Offensive Line Depth Chart Review

The Great Wall of Georgia. That's what the offensive line for the Bulldogs has been referred to in recent memory, except that wall has been ravaged over the offseason with NFL Draft declarations and a transfer. Four starters from the offensive line a year ago are now gone, along with their former offensive line coach.

So, with all of the change subject to take place between now and September 7th, let's take a look at what the depth chart along the front might look like.

We will start with the most important position on the offensive line — and I say this with absolutely zero bias as a former one of these — the Center.

Center

The only University of Georgia offensive linemen who started every game last season, Trey Hill will likely hold onto his center spot assuming Clay Webb and Sedrick Van Pran don't somehow overthrow the returning starter. Though Hill has shown an ability to play some guard in the past, he is unlikely to be uprooted at the Center position.

As for former five star, Clay Webb, he will likely get work at both guard spots and play a little bit of center in a backup role behind Trey Hill. There's an advantage in having players like Webb and Van Pran who are willing to be interchangeable on the interior of the offensive line.

Guard

Well, we know the right guard position is locked up. After spending three years rotating in and out of the lineup with Cade Mays, Ben Cleveland will hold down the right guard position as long as he is healthy. Cleveland has an NFL frame that is foreign to even the football world. At 6'7 340 pounds, he can be physically overwhelming at times.

OG, Justin Shaffer

As for who joins him at left guard? Justin Shaffer and Warren Ericson will be battling it out this fall. Shaffer has been a role player along the offensive line for three straight seasons and after getting his first career start against South Carolina due to an ankle injury that Solomon Kindley suffered, Shaffer went down with a neck injury that left him on the sideline for the remainder of the season.

Ericson played well enough during the practices leading up to the Sugar Bowl to earn the start in their season finale, but will he be able to hold off a healthy Shaffer? I don't believe so. Justin Shaffer plays the game with a bruting physicality and our money is on him winning this position battle this fall.

Tackles

Similar to the guard spots, we presumably know one of the two starting tackles. Jamaree Salyer will likely get the nod at right tackle after being shaped and molded to replace Isaiah Wilson last season. He played relatively well in the Sugar Bowl, though as you could expect he could use as many reps out on the edge as possible.

As for who will be protecting the blindside of Jamie Newman and the rest of the Georgia quarterbacks, that is the ultimate question. You couldn't find someone with something bad to say about Xavier Truss last season, and when you watch his limited action in the three games he participated in during 2019, you see a physically dominant football player.

My only question is, will he be able to hold off not one extremely talented freshman, but three. Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, and Chad Lindberg are all Top-15 tackles in the 2019 class, and though at least one of them is likely to kick inside, Xavier Truss will have some serious competition this fall from three guys that expect to come in and earn playing time.

Projected Two Deep this fall:

LT - Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones

LG - Justin Shaffer, Warren Ericson

C - Trey Hill, Clay Webb, Sedrick Van Pran

RG - Ben Cleveland, Clay Webb

RT - Jamaree Salyer, Tate Ratledge

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.