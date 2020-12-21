The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Offensive Lineman Tate Ratledge Shoots Down Transfer Rumors

Tate Ratledge's name was recently linked to the transfer portal, but the freshman dismissed the rumors on Twitter.
A "Tennessee football transfer portal" big board made the rounds on social media over the weekend.

The board is made up of players that have announced their move into the transfer portal and three others who are expected to enter. LSU's Arik Gilbert and BJ Ojulari are in the expected category. Rumors of them entering the portal circulated last week, and neither player has denied the rumor.

However, the other player the tweet claims will enter the portal has shot it down. Georgia football offensive lineman Tate Ratledge quoted the post on Twitter by simply stating "I'm not going anywhere," followed by three laughing-face emojis.

Ratledge would have been a big loss for Georgia's offensive line. The Darlington School standout was among the best linemen in the nation coming out of high school in 2020. 

Ratledge has only appeared in one game this season, joining fellow freshman Sedrick Van Pran on Georgia's final drive against Auburn. He is expected to take a big leap forward through the offseason and compete for a starting job in 2021.

The tweet is dubious for more reasons than listing players who aren't entering the transfer portal. The tweet also comes during a tumultuous weekend for the Volunteer program. Tennessee lost to Texas A&M 34-13 Saturday to end the season 3-7. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt is on the hot seat and the program is under internal investigation for recruiting and benefits violations.

