Offensive Players to Watch vs. Florida

Kyle Funderburk

The effort of the last six quarters isn't going to cut it for Georgia football this week. 

The Bulldogs have scored only 14 points since halftime of the Alabama game. In that time, Georgia has turned the ball over four times, all interceptions thrown by quarterback Stetson Bennett, and the passing game has entirely gone cold.

If there's any team Georgia's offense can bounce back against, it's Florida, which fields one of the sloppiest defenses in the nation. The Gators are allowing over 430 yards per game, and getting off the field on late downs is their biggest issue. 

Can Georgia take advantage of Florida's weaknesses? It can if these four Bulldogs have solid performances:

Running back Zamir White

The redshirt sophomore is playing his best football, and he recently surpassed 100 yards in a game for the first time in his career against a good Kentucky defense.

Florida will play the first half without one of its starting defensive ends, adding another vulnerability to an already struggling defense. Georgia is going to target that weakness by making "Zeus" a big part of the game plan.

USATSI_15137902

Quarterback Stetson Bennett

Georgia won't ask much from Bennett this Saturday. White and the rest of the running backs should handle their part of the game plan. Bennett just needs to avoid turnovers and make the throws Florida's defense is known for giving up. 

If Bennett performs like he did against Auburn and Tennessee, Georgia shouldn't have any problems marching up and down the field. If he performs like he did against Alabama, he'll undo Georgia's entire game plan and force the team to rely on its defense.

Wide receiver George Pickens

The sophomore is listed as questionable at the moment while dealing with an upper-body injury. Head coach Kirby Smart said whether or not Pickens plays will come down to his "pain tolerance."

If Pickens can play, he'll certainly give Georgia's offense a boost. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken added ways to get Pickens open against Alabama, which resulted in season highs of five catches and 53 yards. Monken would use similar tactics to get Pickens open against a Florida defense allowing over 330 yards and 25 first downs per game. 

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton

With or without Pickens, the freshman will play a big role in Georgia's game plan. He quite lived up to expectations yet, but he's shown flashes of brilliance, especially against Alabama. Burton's physicality will be utilized, especially on third downs where Florida's defense is at its worst.

