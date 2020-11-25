SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Offensive Players to Watch vs. South Carolina

Kyle Funderburk

The new era of the Georgia football offense may finally be here now that new offensive coordinator Todd Monken has seemingly found his quarterback in USC transfer JT Daniels. 

The Bulldogs looked great with Daniels last Saturday, but can they make that the trend this week at South Carolina? Here are a few players to keep an eye on.

JT Daniels, quarterback

Daniels has changed the way teams prepare for Georgia. In one game, he radically changed the expectations on offense. 

Daniels brought the accuracy, aggression and decisiveness that's been missing from the quarterback position this season. He passed for 401 yards on 28 completions with four dazzling touchdowns and six completions of at least 25 yards. 

However, the question with Daniels has never been "can he produce?" the question has always been, "can he produce consistently?" We will begin to find out Saturday in Columbia. 

Zamir White, running back

White is coming off a head-scratching 21-yard performance against Mississippi State. There's no way that becomes the norm for Georgia football, especially with defenses needing to show Daniels more respect.

White and his fellow stable-mates shouldn't run into as many eight-man boxes this week. The Zamir White we've grown accustomed to seeing this season will be back in full force against South Carolina.

USATSI_15223146

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver

Daniels wasn't the only player who had a career game last Saturday. True freshman Burton earned SEC Freshman of the Week for his eight-catch, 197-yard, two-touchdown night against Mississippi State. 

Despite Burton's fantastic game, South Carolina will still likely devote more coverage to George Pickens. A more confident and accurate quarterback behind center creates the perfect environment for Burton to have another huge game. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JT Daniels Named Maxwell Player of the Week

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been named the Maxwell Player of the Week for his performance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Evan Crowell

CFP Rankings: Georgia No. 9

The inaugural College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs are sitting at No. 9.

Evan Crowell

What's the Problem with Georgia's Defense?

After allowing Mississippi State to have its best offensive performance of the season, it begs the question: What's happened to the Georgia defense?

Kobe Wharton

by

Evan Crowell

Where did the Run Game Go?

Following just eight rushing yards against Mississippi State, the question needs to be asked, where did Georgia's run game go?

Kobe Wharton

Overreactions from Georgia's One-Score Win Over Mississippi State

Georgia barely scraped past Mississippi State Saturday night with a 31-24 victory. The Bulldogs needed a near-perfect fourth quarter to escape with a win

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell

Wide Receiver Room Joyous and Explosive

Coming off a 401 yard passing performance, quarter JT Daniels has a joyous and explosive WR corps in his hands.

Evan Crowell

Georgia Seeks New Opponent for Sunday After Gardner-Webb Cancels

Georgia basketball is looking for a new opponent for Sunday after scheduled opponent Gardner-Webb cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 in its program.

Kyle Funderburk

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Press Conference, Updated Injury Report

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had his weekly Monday press conference and talked about JT Daniels plus the upcoming matchup with South Carolina

Alex Bavosa

Game Grades: Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Georgia defeated Mississippi State 31-24 on homecoming with a 401-yard performance by quarterback JT Daniels.

Kyle Funderburk

Jermaine Burton's Breakout Night

Those that have paid close attention to the Bulldogs offense this year, in addition to the recruitment of Burton last year, saw this coming.

Evan Crowell