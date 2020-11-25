The new era of the Georgia football offense may finally be here now that new offensive coordinator Todd Monken has seemingly found his quarterback in USC transfer JT Daniels.

The Bulldogs looked great with Daniels last Saturday, but can they make that the trend this week at South Carolina? Here are a few players to keep an eye on.

JT Daniels, quarterback

Daniels has changed the way teams prepare for Georgia. In one game, he radically changed the expectations on offense.

Daniels brought the accuracy, aggression and decisiveness that's been missing from the quarterback position this season. He passed for 401 yards on 28 completions with four dazzling touchdowns and six completions of at least 25 yards.

However, the question with Daniels has never been "can he produce?" the question has always been, "can he produce consistently?" We will begin to find out Saturday in Columbia.

Zamir White, running back

White is coming off a head-scratching 21-yard performance against Mississippi State. There's no way that becomes the norm for Georgia football, especially with defenses needing to show Daniels more respect.

White and his fellow stable-mates shouldn't run into as many eight-man boxes this week. The Zamir White we've grown accustomed to seeing this season will be back in full force against South Carolina.

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver

Daniels wasn't the only player who had a career game last Saturday. True freshman Burton earned SEC Freshman of the Week for his eight-catch, 197-yard, two-touchdown night against Mississippi State.

Despite Burton's fantastic game, South Carolina will still likely devote more coverage to George Pickens. A more confident and accurate quarterback behind center creates the perfect environment for Burton to have another huge game.

