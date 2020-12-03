SI.com
DawgsDaily
Offensive Players to Watch Against Vanderbilt

Kyle Funderburk

For the second week in a row, Georgia football plays a team that recently fired its head coach. 

Last week, the Bulldogs dominated South Carolina 45-16 in the wake of Will Muschamp's firing. This week, Georgia hosts Vanderbilt less than a week after it fired Derek Mason. 

However, Mason's presence doesn't change the outlook of the game. Vanderbilt fields one of the worst defenses in the SEC. Georgia's offense currently looks like one of the best in the SEC (better late than never). Here are the offensive players to watch this Saturday:

Everyone

Really; everyone. This is a Vanderbilt defense that ranks near the bottom of every statistical category in the SEC, and that defense is now without its head coach. 

The Commodores can't stop the run or the pass, force turnovers, get off the field quickly or pressure quarterbacks. They're decent at best on third down. As a result, Vanderbilt is 0-8 this season and has allowed 36.8 points per game while often giving up more points than the average.

USATSI_15246344

What chance does Vanderbilt's defense have against an offense that is humming along? Not a very good one, so just sit back and watch the Georgia offense play this week. 

Vanderbilt will probably defend Georgia the same way South Carolina did. Play the safeties back to avoid big pass plays and force Georgia to gave to grind out yards. The Commodores may put another defender in the box to try to prevent the huge running plays Zamir White and James Cook broke last week.

Regardless, those two running behind Georgia's stellar offensive line will wear down Vandy's defense enough to let Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards have another big game. Both could exceed 100 yards rushing Saturday.

Assuming Vanderbilt focuses more on stopping the run than South Carolina, expect another big day through the air. Wide receiver George Pickens and Co. will get open easier and quarterback JT Daniels has already proven the receivers don't need to be wide open for him to hit them. 

For a list of players to focus on, watch Demetris Robertson, Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith. Georgia is somewhat focusing on the future, and watching those three will give a glimpse of what the passing attack will look like next year. 

While Robertson is a senior, there's been significant talk about him using the free year that it would be surprising if decides to leave Georgia. 

