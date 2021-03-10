Georgia Football Offensive Spring Checklist

Georgia football has three things it really needs to accomplish on offense this spring.

Georgia football has a busy month ahead of it. The Bulldogs begin spring practice on March 16 and have a lot to accomplish before the G-Day Game on April 17.

Create an explosive offense

In order for Georgia to win a championship in 2021, it has to field an explosive offense. That's the reality for every football team in this current era. Georgia has to be able to outlast teams like Clemson, Florida and Alabama in shootouts. The Bulldogs couldn't do that last year and look what happened.

Georgia certainly has the tools to field such an offense. Quarterback JT Daniels has a powerful arm and a gunslinger mentality. The collection of talent at running back, wide receiver and tight end are likely the best in school history. There's no excuse for the Bulldogs not to score 40-plus points each game.

Polish JT Daniels's mechanics

Perhaps the biggest thing standing between Georgia and a truly explosive offense is Daniels's throwing mechanics. The USC transfer can throw a ball a mile on power alone, but sometimes his throwing posture undermines his arm strength.

When Daniels does throw with proper mechanics, you'd be hard-pressed to find a college quarterback who can throw the ball further. He just needs to pass with sound mechanics on a consistent basis. That is his top priority this spring.

Transition to an athletic offensive line

Matt Luke and Sam Pittman are completely different offensive line coaches. Pittman prioritized size, power and immovability, while Luke is working to instill a quicker and more athletic offensive line in Athens.

Georgia began moving in that direction during the Sugar Bowl, most notably with Jamaree Salyer moving from tackle to guard, and Xavier Truss starting at tackle. That new unit left a lot to be desired.

This spring, Georgia's offensive line is seriously a 10 or 11 man competition. There's the old guard from the Pittman era, experienced and talented. They don't fit Luke's style, but they are working on being serviceable this year.

Then there's the new guard led by sophomores Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, and freshmen Amarius Mims and Micah Morris. That is a young, but very talented group that isn't content with waiting for their turn.