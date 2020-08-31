SI.com
DawgsDaily
Georgia's Owen Condon Talks Through UGAs Offense

Brooks Austin

Fresh off a big week of practice that left him starting in Saturday's scrimmage, Owen Condon addressed the media on Monday. He talked about the success he thinks the Georgia offense might have this season, the journey he's been through fighting through injury since getting to Georgia, and how the older players have impacted him. 

On how successful he thinks the Georgia offense has been thus far in generating explosive plays in practice/during scrimmages…

“I think we had a good day today in terms of getting more explosive. We had a few plays in a couple periods that were explosive, some pass plays. We had a good day running the ball, as well. Being explosive is just required for a good offense, so we’re always working on the every day.”

On what his mindset going into this season is after suffering injuries in the past/where he thinks he has improved the most…

“During quarantine and this whole off-season, I’ve cut three percent of body fat. I’ve gotten a lot leaner, and I think I’m moving a lot better and have gotten stronger, as well. I think that’s really the biggest part of my game, and then I’m always working on my feet. You can never get too good with your foot work being an offensive lineman, so those have been the biggest things I’ve worked on this off-season. I also want to make a shout out to the training staff. Mr. Ron [Courson] and his staff have helped me out a ton, getting my shoulder back and getting healthy.”

On what some of the older players have taught him to help prepare for the season…

“I consider Ben [Cleveland] someone who has helped me. I just like the way he practices, and I learn from him by watching him. He’s experienced – he’s been here four or five years – and he’s played almost all of them. I just try and learn everything I can from him in practice, and Justin Shaffer, as well, [and] the way he approaches practice every day and just comes out ready to work. You can never learn enough from those two, so I just try to watch them in practice and film, and I try to learn little tops to make me better.”

