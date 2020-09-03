SI.com
DawgsDaily
Photo Gallery: A Look At Georgia's QB's Following Newman's Departure

Brooks Austin

Georgia was back to practice on Wednesday afternoon without Jamie Newman for the first time and thanks to the SID department in Athens, we have photos from the practice. 

JT Daniels
QB, JT Daniels, Photo by Tony Walsh UGA Athletics

JT Daniels jumps to the front runner position to become the starter for Georgia in 2020, though as seen in the picture, Daniels is still reeling from the ACL tear that ended his 2019 campaign with the USC Trojans and has not yet been fully cleared by the UGA medical staff, though he is a full participant during practice. He and D'Wan Mathis, Carson Beck, and Stetson Bennett will continue to battle it out. 

 

Mathis, Daijun
QB, D'wan Mathis & RB, Daijun Edwards, Photo by Tony Walsh UGA Athletics

D'wan Mathis has continued to turn heads of the coaching staff throughout fall camp and now with Newman out of the picture, it's Mathis that provides the most versatile and athletic skillset of the remaining quarterbacks. He's 6'6, 220 pounds, and has the mobility needed to run the offense that Monken originally intended to design for Newman. 

Carson Beck
QB, Carson Beck Photo by Tony Walsh UGA Athletics

As you can see in the photo, Carson Beck is seen working with Darnell Washington and Demetris Robinson, both of whom will be receiving significant playing time this fall. So, following Newman's departure, there's a clear battle continuing in Athens at the quarterback position with all members of the QB room working with the first unit. 

Demetris
WR, Demetris Robertson, Photo by Tony Walsh UGA Athletics

Demetris Robertson was going to be playing a major role in this offense from the start of camp, but that role drastically increased with the season ending injury that occurred to Dominick Blaylock a week ago. The senior wideout from Savannah, Georgia will likely play the "Desean Jackson" role in this offense for Georgia this year. The explosive aspect of the Monken system relies upon a speed demon like him. 

Pickens
WR, George Pickens, Photo by Tony Walsh UGA Athletics

George Pickens will remain a constant for Georgia this fall, the only question is going to be whether or not Georgia can force defenses to play him in one on one situations. If Monken fails to establish a second threat at the wide receiver position, teams will be able to double team Pickens and essentially neutralize him. 

