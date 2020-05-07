Georgia Football: What Players Will the New Offensive Scheme Impact the Most?

After losing a lot of key offensive pieces to the draft this last season the person who could have the biggest impact for the offense will not be dressed in pads and a helmet on Saturdays. Georgia's new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, looks to rejuvenate the Bulldog's offense this upcoming season and the offensive scheme he is bringing with him could have a major impact on a few players.

Monken's offensive scheme has often been classified as a pass-first type of offense which would be something Georgia fans have never seen before. Not saying that Georgia will be passing the ball 40 plus times a game, but there is a possibility that the offense becomes a little more balanced in regards to the number run and pass plays that are called. With these new changes, there is a list of players that could be impacted the most in the upcoming season.

1. George Pickens

Even if there wasn't a change at coordinator this offseason it wouldn't have stopped George Pickens from wreaking havoc on the field every Saturday. With Lawrence Cager gone now though, all eyes are on Pickens to carry the load of WR1, and based on Monken's history Pickens is looking at a monster season.

In 2011, Monken took over as the OC and QB coach for the Oklahoma State Cowboys who ended up going 12-1 that season and a big reason why was wide receiver, Justin Blackmon.

In his junior season, Blackmon reeled in 122 receptions, 1,522 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns and those stats were good enough for him to win the 2011 Biletnikoff award which is given to the nation's top receiver from that season and was the only player in program history to win the award at the time.

Georgia has never had a player win the Biletnikoff award but with what Monken brings to the table that could quickly change. Pickens proved in the 2020 Sugar Bowl that he can handle the title of WR1 as he had 12 receptions for 175 yards along with a touchdown and was named Sugar Bowl MVP. With the help of Monken, Pickens could be looking at a monster sophomore season.

2. RB2

Without spring practices have gone on it is hard to gauge how exactly the depth charts are shaping up for this season. Regardless of it who it is though, whoever is backing up Zamir White at running back this season should be thrilled to have Monken on staff.

One reasoning is the fact that Monken loves to use his running backs is in the passing game. During his time at Clevland as OC this last season, backup running back Kareem Hunt had 37 receptions for 285 yards in just eight games played. Hunt also carried the ball 43 times for 179 yards. A quick shifty guy like James Cook getting targeted 4-5 times in the passing game each Saturday could become a deadly piece to Georgia's offense.

Monken is also prone to playing multiple running backs when he feels that both are talented enough to demand playing time and usage. In fact, last season in Cleveland, Monken had two backs in the formation 17% of the time.

Georgia in recent years has been known for having some of the best running back duos in all of college football. As always, the Bulldogs have a stable of running backs that they can choose from this year, but whoever is second on the depth chart will be featured more than ever this upcoming season.

3. Demetris Robertson

In 2018, Demetris Robertson made the decision to transfer back to his home state and play for the University of Georgia. Fans were stoked to be adding a former five-star wide receiver to their roster and Robertson put up an impressive stat line his freshman year at California. Since his arrival in Athens, Robertson has not been the receiver that fans were hoping him to be. With Monken bringing a spread type offense to Athens, Robertson could be in for a huge senior season.

In Monken's first year at Southern Miss, he did not have a single receiver that had over 600 yards receiving. In his final year with Southern Miss, he had three different players who had over 700 yards receiving including Mike Thomas who piled up 1,391 yards and 14 touchdowns that season. Prior to that season Thomas only had 592 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

In 2016, California ran an air raid type offense which is how many classify Monken's offensive scheme. In that season, Robertson had 50 receptions for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as just a freshman. With Monken bringing in a very similar style offense to the one California ran in 2016, Demetris Robertson could be getting ready for a breakout senior season.

Monken has shown that certain players thrive under the type of offense that he likes to run so Georgia fans could be looking at a big season from a few of their offensive players and bringing life back into the offense.

