Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 5 — Tyrique Stevenson

If you are a steady reader of the work we produce here on SI's Bulldog Maven, you know how bullish we are on Tyrique Stevenson. Heck, we wanted him to start at STAR last season for Georgia:

"Call me crazy. But the Star position at Georgia is reserved for the hybrid linebacker/DB/playmaker type of football player. And who fits that bill more than Tyrique Stevenson? I know it's a long shot, but can't a man dream? I want to see this kid early and often because of the rarity of his skill set. Call me selfish."

I said that in August of LAST year. Before he even stepped foot on the field in a collegiate game, we were all over this guy, and we happened to be right. Now, he didn't get the start, but he certainly made an impact all season long in a multitude of positions, something that he said made his transition from high school to college ball a bit more difficult.

"Me being versatile actually made things harder because they stuck me at multiple positions and as the year went on, I got more and more comfortable."

Stevenson has said on social media that he will be playing either safety or STAR this year after entering the Georgia program as a corner. Allowing him to remain an instinctive, "See ball, get ball" type of football player is the most advantageous use of his skill set in my opinion. He's too impactful to just leave him guarding one player on the field.

The only reason Stevenson is even higher on this list of breakout players is the fact that of all the players in need of spring ball, Stevenson needed it the most. He was looking forward to continuing to become comfortable at multiple positions in the back end and now that growth has been stunted just a bit.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.