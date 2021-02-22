Georgia Position Preview: Linebackers

Georgia's defense revolves around its linebackers. No position on the field is asked to do more by Georgia's coaches.

If you thought Georgia football's defensive line was deep, wait until you see the linebacker corps. The Bulldogs have eight talented linebackers you should expect to see in some capacity this season.

This should be expected because Georgia's defense revolves around the linebackers. They are asked to do everything. Bulldog linebackers must be able to roam sideline-to-sideline; pass rush from the second level; fill gaps in the running game; and even play man coverage against some of the SEC's best receivers.

That's an exhausting list of tasks and the coaches recognize this, which is why Georgia has so many talented players ready to take the field at a moment's notice.

Linebacker Depth Chart:

Mike: Nakobe Dean, junior

Will: Quay Walker, senior

LB3: Channing Tindall, senior

LB4: Rian Davis, sophomore

LB5: Xavian Sorey, freshman

LB6: Smael Mondon, freshman

LB7: Trezman Marshall, sophomore

LB8: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Georgia's defense revolves around the linebackers, but if it had to revolve around one player, that man would be Nakobe Dean. Dean has already picked up the torch formerly held by Monty Rice, Tae Crowder and Roquan Smith. All those requirements for Georgia's linebackers, Dean meets them with the most consistency.

Quay Walker is capable of matching Dean. He has the talent and athleticism, but he's lacked the consistency so far in his career. Walker is the ultimate "how did he do that/why did he do that," player. If Walker can add consistency, he and Dean could become the best linebacker duo in school history.

Channing Tindall might be Georgia's best pass rusher from the second level. He has a knack for delayed blitzes and chasing down scrambling quarterbacks. Expect to see Tindall a lot on passing downs as Georgia seeks to wreak havoc in the backfield.

Rian Davis has worked to overcome a knee injury suffered during his senior year of high school. He redshirted in 2019 before playing mostly on special teams in 2020.

His high school tape and measurables were very promising, but we don't know if he's still the same player post-injury. You might want to set Twitter alerts for Rian Davis this spring and pay close attention to him during the G-Day Game.

New to Georgia's roster are a pair of highly-touted freshmen Xavian Sorey, Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Neither will make a huge splash this season as both Sorey and Mondon need to add some mass and develop to meet Georgia's linebacker standards. However, both are too skilled to not make some kind of impact. Sorey and Mondon will be fun to watch late during blowouts.