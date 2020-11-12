SI.com
DawgsDaily
Georgia Football Could Possibly Play in the Snow for the First Time Since 1912

Kyle Funderburk

The new date of Georgia football's trip to Missouri opens up the possibility of the program doing something it hasn't done in over 100 years; playing in the snow.

The Bulldogs and Tigers are now scheduled to meet on December 19 after a Missouri player tested positive for COVID-19. Missouri already has a game postponed to December 12. Missouri is a lot more prone to snow in December than Georgia is, and the Bulldogs seldom travel north of Columbia, Mo. in a typical regular season.

In fact, Georgia football plays in wet and frigid environments so rarely that it hasn't played a game in the snow since Thanksgiving day in 1912. A snow storm hit Athens the night before, leaving the grounds at Herty Field covered in snow for Georgia's season-finale game against Auburn.

All-American halfback Bob McWhorter scored a pair of touchdowns against the Tigers that day to lead Georgia to a 12-6 victory. Georgia ended the season with a 6-1-1 record and a second place finish in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The win meant Auburn also finished 6-1-1, preventing it from sharing the SIAA Championship with Vanderbilt.

McWhorter broke a 0-0 tie early in the third quarter with a 25-yard-run, giving his squad a 6-0 lead. He later threw a pass to Hughbert Conklin to extend Georgia's lead to 12-0. Auburn settled for field goals in the third and fourth quarters, setting the final score at 12-6.

In the 108 years since, Georgia has played plenty of games in miserably cold temperatures, and plenty of games in nasty wet weather, but the Bulldogs have avoided playing in the snow. With an unusual mid-December date, in a city far north of Athens, that century-long streak may come to an end.

