How Does Georgia Prepare For 2021 While Finishing Strong?

Sitting with two losses at this point in the season doesn't bode well for the Georgia Bulldogs. Many are clamoring for the Bulldogs to openly punt on this season, but if we know anything about Kirby Smart, this team will go down swinging until the end. However, it would be foolish not to prepare this team for the 2020-2021 season to some extent. There are obvious limitations that the Bulldogs can not overcome this season, so the question remains: how can Georgia compete this year while simultaneously setting a foundation for the years to come?

It starts with the passing game. The expectation remains that Georgia will be picking a starter for the rest of the season, and come this spring when quarterback Brock Vandagriff enrolls, the competition will begin again. No matter how talented the player, all young players require a friendly scheme to get acquainted with the college game.

It's paramount that before Brock Vandagriff steps foot on campus you a firm grasp of exactly who and what you have in that quarterback room and the only way to do that is to play both JT Daniels and Carson Beck at some point this season. The in-game evaluation at the quarterback position is more valuable than anything you can simulate in practice.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken will spend time this offseason trying to find ways to incorporate Vandagriff's ability to make big plays into the offense while remaining safe. This is a task that can be largely accomplished this year with a starter such as D'Wan Mathis or JT Daniels in place through one thing: the running game. It sounds weird, but the running game is the key to the passing game. Over this back half of the season, many expect tailback Zamir White to garner most of the touches on the offense, which should put him into the national spotlight. Couple this with the fact that Kendall Milton will come back fully healthy next season, you could have the most explosive backfield in all of college football.

Throw in Vandagriff's legs, and you have secondaries playing man coverage on the back end. It should be play-action shots galore for Brock in this offense, but it is all dependent on how this offense can execute these concepts towards the end of this season. If they can succeed with this design, they can have the offense as a "shell" and then take out whichever starter they handpick and insert Vandagriff, assuming he is the quarterback moving forward.

Health on the offense can't be undervalued. Next year, the Dawgs return Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jackson from injury, two players who can be molded into some of the country's most dangerous players. Jermaine Burton is also expected to gain plenty of valuable experience this season with injuries at the position. So, we could see three potential breakout candidates in the wide receiver room for Georgia.

On the defensive side, it will be all about how they can replace their impact seniors. Losing safety Richard LeCounte will be a significant loss for this Bulldog defense, and the expectation is that the Dawgs will replace LeCounte's impact by committee. No one on the roster can partially replace LeCounte's impact, but they can in pieces. Chris Smith and Lewis Cine will be pieces used. Safety Major Burns will gain valuable experience over the final four games of the season. It isn't too far fetched to imagine soon to be freshman David Daniel getting some snaps.

As for the rest of the defense, you're likely set to lose a three-year starter in Monty Rice to the NFL, defensive tackle Jordan Davis very well could be off to the NFL as well. Cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell have been mentioned as top NFL Draft prospects as well. Georgia has relatively solid depth at corner and linebacker, but the potential loss of Jordan Davis would be crucial. He's the preeminent nose tackle for this football team and he's been irreplaceable on this defense for three straight seasons. 2021 commit, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins could be asked to replace Davis quickly upon arrival in Athens.

This 2021 recruiting class will have a pivotal role in the team's success as soon as next season, and regardless of what happens, we can expect Kirby Smart to start working now.