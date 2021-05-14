Georgia’s Projected Starting Lineup on Offense

Georgia Football wrapped up spring camp around a month ago, and after hours reviewing G-Day game footage and stories from practice, we can start piece together the first wave of Georgia's 2021 offense.

Backfield

Quarterback: JT Daniels

Running Back: Zamir White

Third Down Back: James Cook

No questions behind center this spring, Daniels has the starting quarterback job nailed down. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the nation with a confident presence in the pocket and a rocket arm capable of making any pass.

Three years removed from White's last ACL tear, he finally looks like the running back that committed to Georgia in the summer of 2017. In the G-Day Game, he looked more agile than he had through his first two seasons on the active roster. White was already a reliable powerback.

2020 was a breakout year for Cook. In just eight games, he accumulated 528 yards with five touchdowns. As Georgia settles into Todd Monken's offensive system, Cook's role in the running game will diminish, but Monken will find more ways to get him the ball in the passing game. Cook is a mismatch against linebackers and Monken exploited that several times last year.

Receivers and Tight End

X-Receiver: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Y-Receiver: Jermaine Burton

Slot Receiver: Kearis Jackson

Tight End: Darnell Washington

H-Back: John FitzPatrick

The X-Receiver spot is a real toss-up right now and three players will compete for the starting job this fall. After spring, Adonai Mitchell is the flashy new name. His excellent route-running skills earned him praise throughout camp but Georgia fans took notice with his impressive G-Day performance.

Though, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will be back this fall and provides a very similar skillset on a thicker and more mature frame. He’s our bet to start week one against Clemson. Add Justin Robinson to the mix and the X position becomes a revolving door or immensely talented young players that bring their own gifts to the position.

With George Pickens out, Burton becomes the most vital receiver on the team. He is a threat all over the field because of how physical he is. As long as Daniels has a window, he'll sling the ball Burton's way because he knows the sophomore will fight for (and probably catch) the ball.

Jackson is Georgia's best receiver when it comes to finding yards after the catch. On quick passes, he follows his blockers and instantly finds open space. He's an occasional downfield threat as well.

Demetris Robertson, a sixth-year senior may finally have his breakout year in Athens. A bad ankle injury, a transfer to Georgia, family illnesses and coaching changes have mired his time at UGA, but Robertson has taken it all in stride. He's still a talented athlete and he'll feel at home in Monken's offense.

You'd be hardpressed to find a better tight end in the nation than Washington. He is a mountain of a man at 6-8 and 280 lbs. and he knows now to use his size as an impact blocker and a physical receiver. But Washington is a surprisingly graceful runner which makes him dangerous in the passing game.

Brock Bowers is Georgia's future at tight end, but for now, FitzPatrick will be Georgia's first option when running two-tight end sets. He's a proven leader and blocker in Georgia's offense and he's good at finding open space past the line of scrimmage.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle: Jamaree Salyer

Left Guard: Justin Shaffer

Center: Warren Ericson

Right Guard: Tate Ratledge

Right Tackle: Warren McClendon

The battle for Georgia's starting offensive line spots are far from over. Summer workouts will go a long way in deciding those spots as Georgia transitions to Matt Luke's offensive line system based around athleticism and endurance.

Considering the way Georgia’s season starts with Clemson, Salyer very well could be the starting left tackle. Expect him to start somewhere this season, but the Bulldogs would rather have him play in the interior, but someone has to step up so he can make the move for good.

Shaffer, a fifth-year senior, is coming off his best season as a Bulldog. He started at guard in every game last year and earned Third-Team All-SEC honors. After a solid season, his starting job is one of few that can be considered safe this off-season. It's just a question of which guard position he'll play.

Ericson took over the starting center job when Trey Hill underwent surgery last year, but that doesn't mean he'll inherit the full-time job this year and he faces stiff competition from Sedrick Van-Pran Granger. Though he did play well during his two starts at center.

Right guard is the biggest mystery position on Georgia's offensive line. Shaffer will most likely start there if someone bumps Salyer from the starting left tackle job, and Ericson could play the spot if he doesn't win the starting job at center. Outside of them, talented redshirt freshman Tate Ratledge is the front-runner as long as Salyer remains at tackle.

The only other "safe" position is Warren McClendon at right tackle. He earned Freshman All-American Honors last year and was featured as a first-round pick in a recent mock draft. McClendon was an excellent pass protector last season and he likely only get better this year.