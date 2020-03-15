Georgia Football: QB Depth Chart Review

We have made the case here on the Bulldog Maven that the University of Georgia has never been deeper at the quarterback position as they head into the 2020 season this fall.

And though we don't know when they will officially take the field for spring practice, if at all, we do know who will most likely be on the roster come September 7th in Atlanta when the Dawgs take on Virginia to open the season.

So, here's an in-depth review of what each player brings to the QB room in Athens.

*Disclaimer - to save you from reading through 1600 words on all 8 quarterbacks that will be on the roster this fall, we have condensed the topic to the four that will most likely compete for the starting job.

Jamie Newman

The offseason hype is well warranted for this 6'4, 230-pound transfer quarterback. After watching several of his games at Wake Forest, it's clear that Newman is bringing something to Georgia that simply hasn't been seen in a while in Athens. The ability to make any throw on the field with extreme arm talent and accuracy will be on display from the moment he steps into the huddle.

Though Georgia has seen big arm talents in recent memory, they haven't seen an athlete at the position like Newman.

The other thing that is obvious is the fact that despite going (8-5) last season and (11-6) as a starter at Wake Forest, he wasn't surrounded by near the level of talent that he will be playing with this fall at Georgia.

Then there's the offensive system he will be entering with Todd Monken at the helm. The Bulldog Maven spoke to his QB training staff and was told that Monken's downfield passing attack suits Newman perfectly. Those thoughts are proven through the statistics provided by PFF.com.

In 2019, only Joe Burrow ranked higher in throws of 20 yards or more.

Stetson Bennett

In 2017, Stetson Bennett was just some backup quarterback that wore the No. 22 on Saturdays, and after spending time lighting up the junior college circuit in 2018 he returned to Athens as "just some backup" again in 2019.

Except he's not just another backup. Sure, he's undersized, but he's flashed multiple times during his time at Georgia. In 2017, he played the role of Baker Mayfield during the practices leading up to the Rose Bowl and then defensive coordinator, Mel Tucker had this to say of Bennett's performance:

Stetson Bennett is a beast, man. Stetson Bennett … Stetson Bennett puts a lot of pressure on our defense.

Carson Beck

Man, it's hard not to like this guy's game as an evaluator. He's 6'4, 225 pounds and the quarterback confidence, that "it factor" just oozes from the Jacksonville, Florida product. Then you turn on the tape and can tell he's cerebral in his decision making, eye discipline, and head movement.

You see his throwing motion and pocket presence and it's clear that he's a seasoned thrower with clean and efficient mechanics.

D'wan Mathis

Last on this list but certainly far from the least talented. We raved about Jamie Newman's arm strength, but I don't know if there's a player that can throw it further and harder than the redshirt freshman from Oak Park, Michigan.

After spending last season medically redshirting due to undergoing surgery last offseason for a cyst on his brain, Mathis has been fully cleared for contact and is ready to compete and win the job this fall.

At 6'6, 205 pounds Mathis has the ability to extend plays with his feet, though I wouldn't go as far as to say he's a running quarterback. Mathis wants to win from the pocket and throw bombs. I had the pleasure of watching him up close during pregame warmup sessions this season, and of all three scholarship QBs last season, none were more physically impressive than Mathis.

