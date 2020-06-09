Justin Fields Comes in at No. 4 on ESPN list of All-Time Prospects

The topic of Justin Fields will be a sore subject in Georgia football fandom for quite some time, especially considering he's got at least one more year of incredible play in-store at Ohio State, meanwhile Georgia breaks in a new quarterback and new system in Athens.

He's not only the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign at the University of Georgia, he's the highest-rated player ever according to 247sports.com composite rankings.

And according to ESPN's latest article, he isn't far off from the greatest prospect of all-time, coming in at No. 4 on their list of top prospects in the ESPN recruiting era behind only Jadeveon Clowney, Leonard Fournette, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Justin Fields announced he would be transferring from the University of Georgia on January 4th of 2019, just three days after the Bulldogs final game against the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

Upon announcing his intentions to transfer, he applied for immediate eligibility with the NCAA and received the approval through "mitigating circumstances" surrounding comments that were reportedly made towards him from a student at Georgia.

Though Fields left Georgia in pretty hasty circumstances, he made it known that parts of him will always love Georgia:

"Now that this matter is concluded, I would like to clarify some facts. I have no regrets about my time at UGA and have no hard feelings for the school or football program. My overall experience at UGA was fully consistent with UGA's commitment to diversity and inclusion. My sister is a softball player at UGA. I am still close friends with many of my UGA teammates. A part of me will always be a Georgia Bulldogs fan."

The rest, as they say, is history. In 2019 for the Buckeyes he threw for 3,273 yards, 41 TDs to only 3 INTs, led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff and finished third in the Heisman race.

Now, going into what appears to be his final season of college football, Justin Fields is a projected Top-5 pick in next year's NFL Draft and a Heisman front runner along with fellow Georgia QB, Trevor Lawrence.

