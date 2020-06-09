DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Justin Fields Comes in at No. 4 on ESPN list of All-Time Prospects

Brooks Austin

The topic of Justin Fields will be a sore subject in Georgia football fandom for quite some time, especially considering he's got at least one more year of incredible play in-store at Ohio State, meanwhile Georgia breaks in a new quarterback and new system in Athens. 

He's not only the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign at the University of Georgia, he's the highest-rated player ever according to 247sports.com composite rankings. 

And according to ESPN's latest article, he isn't far off from the greatest prospect of all-time, coming in at No. 4 on their list of top prospects in the ESPN recruiting era behind only Jadeveon Clowney, Leonard Fournette, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. 

Justin Fields announced he would be transferring from the University of Georgia on January 4th of 2019, just three days after the Bulldogs final game against the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. 

Upon announcing his intentions to transfer, he applied for immediate eligibility with the NCAA and received the approval through "mitigating circumstances" surrounding comments that were reportedly made towards him from a student at Georgia. 

Though Fields left Georgia in pretty hasty circumstances, he made it known that parts of him will always love Georgia: 

"Now that this matter is concluded, I would like to clarify some facts. I have no regrets about my time at UGA and have no hard feelings for the school or football program. My overall experience at UGA was fully consistent with UGA's commitment to diversity and inclusion. My sister is a softball player at UGA. I am still close friends with many of my UGA teammates. A part of me will always be a Georgia Bulldogs fan." 

The rest, as they say, is history. In 2019 for the Buckeyes he threw for 3,273 yards, 41 TDs to only 3 INTs, led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff and finished third in the Heisman race. 

Now, going into what appears to be his final season of college football, Justin Fields is a projected Top-5 pick in next year's NFL Draft and a Heisman front runner along with fellow Georgia QB, Trevor Lawrence. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Yea, I just don't know if it would have ever worked for him in Athens. He was too good to sit, and he knew it.

AllThingsSports101
AllThingsSports101

ahhhh, the one that got away

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WHO provides encouraging news for the upcoming football season

There has not been a whole lot of positive reported in the news world lately but the WHO on Monday announced some encouraging news.

Jonathan Williams

The Dawg Walk: Georgia Recruiting Notes

Dawgs Daily on SI.com brings you the information we've gathered on Georgia football, recruits, and our thoughts on what is to come.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Return to Campus: What the next month will look like

A return of college football players to campus doesn't exactly mean a return to football. Here's the latest on what "practice" will look like over the next month.

Brooks Austin

Maria Taylor Responds to Jake Fromm's Apology

Maria Taylor is one of the many Georgia alumni in the sports media world today and she's responded to Jake Fromm's comments revealed this past week.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: No. 1 Player, Korey Foreman Back in Action

Korey Foreman was once a Clemson commit, now the California propsect is the most coveted prospect in the 2021 class and a top Georgia target.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Deion Colzie releases Top-10, includes Dawgs

Former Notre Dame commit and Athens native, Deion Colzie has released his top 10 schools and included Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Meet 2022 Dual Sport Athlete, Bryce Archie

It's not often you run into a player that can play both football and baseball on the Division 1 level. Bryce Archie from McEachern is exactly that.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Dawgs Add Elite Offensive Prospects in 2023

Georgia football recently offered two standout offensive talents in the 2023 class. TJ Shanahan and Rueben Owens II discuss their offers from UGA.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Xavian Sorey Releases Top-5, Includes Georgia Football

Xavian Sorey is one of the top Atheletes in the nation in 2021 and he has narrowed his list to a final five schools. He included Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile - Romello Brinson

Romello Brinson is set to make his commitment June 13th, with an emphasis being placed on speed at Georgia, he's a must-have in the 2021 cycle.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin