Georgia Football: How does the QB Room with Newman opting out?

Brent Wilson

Chances are that you've heard the news.

Georgia's highly-coveted transfer QB Jamie Newman is set to opt-out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19 related reasons, and begin preparation for the NFL Draft.

For the majority of college football teams out there, this would be devastating news and make you want to throw the towel in before the season gets off the ground.

Luckily for the Georgia fans out there, the Bulldogs' staff took care of this issue before they even knew the problem would exist. 

That happened when Georgia landed J.T. Daniels via the NCAA transfer portal back in May. The former 5-star QB tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 1 of the 2019 season and is still awaiting full-clearance to play.

Take a look at what the projected QB depth chart looks like heading into this season, assuming Daniels is set to be cleared prior to the September 26th kickoff against Arkansas.

1. J.T. Daniels

2. D'Wan Mathis

3. Stetson Bennett

4. Carson Beck

The move to bring Daniels to Athens is now very deserving of a tip of the cap to Kirby Smart and the staff. But, there's also the possibility of Daniels not getting the clearance, which would make D'Wan Mathis the favorite to start for the Bulldogs. 

Mathis was recovering from brain surgery he underwent over a year ago. After redshirting in 2019, he was cleared to play back in February. 

Mathis, a 6'6 mobile QB, was rated as a 4-star in the 2019 cycle. 

