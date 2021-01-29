Not Every Georgia Quarterback Scenario Ends in Disaster

The future is bright for Georgia's quarterback position. The Bulldogs added Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton to its 2022 commitment list.

Gunner Stockton's commitment Wednesday has brought up bad memories for some Georgia football fans. It wasn't that long ago a three-man quarterback controversy ended in disaster for the Bulldogs.

Georgia had Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm after the 2017 season with Justin Fields on the way. But Eason transferred before the spring and Fields dipped after the 2018 season. Fromm left after his junior year leaving Georgia without an established quarterback entering the 2020 season.

You know the rest. Jamie Newman transfers from Wake Forest and JT Daniels transfers from Southern California. Newman eventually opted-out. Daniels' ACL injury proved to be more severe, keeping him from playing until November. Georgia loses its two biggest games of the year.

It's easy to see why some fans might question head coach Kirby Smart's decision to recruit Stockton. However, this scenario isn't exactly the same as in 2018. Stockton, Vandagriff and Carson Beck are three different quarterbacks, with their own mentalities and approaches.

Eason was a starter who lost his job due to an injury, Fromm came in and led Georgia to a national title game. Smart wasn't going to bench the hot hand, Eason knew that.

Fields felt like he needed to start ASAP. He wasn't willing to wait another year behind Fromm. Many quarterbacks around the nation would have waited, Fields didn't.

Until Vandagriff, Beck and Stockton are all on-campus together, we don't know how they'll react to not being the starter. Will the eventual losers of the QB battles become impatient like Fields? Or will they stay patient, and fight for the starting job in the future like DJ Shockley and Alabama's Mac Jones? Only time will tell.

Pie in the sky scenario

To illustrate that not every scenario ends in disaster, here's an optimistic, yet realistic scenario.

2021: Vandagriff and Beck, both freshmen (Beck redshirted in 2020), compete for backup duties behind JT Daniels.

Vandagriff and Beck, both freshmen (Beck redshirted in 2020), compete for backup duties behind JT Daniels. 2022: Vandagriff and Beck compete for the starting job as sophomores. Loser stays and Stockton redshirts his first year on campus.

Vandagriff and Beck compete for the starting job as sophomores. Loser stays and Stockton redshirts his first year on campus. 2023: Vandagriff and/or Beck start as juniors while the other serves as the backup. Starter enters the NFL draft after the season. Stockton is third-string as a freshman.

Vandagriff and/or Beck start as juniors while the other serves as the backup. Starter enters the NFL draft after the season. Stockton is third-string as a freshman. 2024: Vandagriff or Beck is promoted to starter for their senior year. Stockton is promoted to backup for his sophomore year.

Vandagriff or Beck is promoted to starter for their senior year. Stockton is promoted to backup for his sophomore year. 2025: Stockton takes over the starting job as a redshirt junior.

Is this the most likely scenario? Probably not. But it is a possible one that shows how Georgia can get plenty out of all three quarterbacks in five years. It'll obviously take a lot of convincing on the part of Smart and the offensive coaches. Especially for whoever loses the duel between Vandagriff and Beck this year.

As for Stockton, he knows what kind of battle he's in for. No one commits to a quarterback room like Georgia's expecting Smart to hand him the starting job. Stockton expects a battle with Beck and Vandagriff. He knows his golden opportunity might not come for a couple of years.