LB Quay Walker Could Have Prominent Role Saturday Against Alabama

Brooks Austin

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has become notorious for playing an inordinate number of individuals on defense. Through the first three games, 31 players have recorded at least one tackle  and that's without having the perennial "tune-up" games like Murray State or Arkansas State on the schedule. 

The decision to enhance the team's already talented depth by providing in-game experience comes in handy when faced with a potential injury, or in the reality of COVID-19, a possible outbreak. 

That depth will be tested with sources reporting that senior inside linebacker Monty Rice is doubtful for Saturday's game against Alabama because of a foot injury. Whether he plays is expected to be a game-time decision. 

For most teams, losing the leading tackler would be a dagger heading into a matchup with a No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide team. However, Smart has been playing his backups all season. If Rice is unable to perform, Quay Walker will likely make the start. 

Walker has played a pivotal role already this season. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, he has been rotating at both the MIKE and WILL linebacker spots throughout the first three games. Most important, he's played exceptionally well. 

Even if Rice is available to play on Saturday, Walker will be subbed in for him throughout the game. That begs the question: What does Walker bring to the table? 

Rice is Georgia's best linebacker against the run, which is the reason he's leading the team in tackles. He possesses superb instincts and is frequently in the correct hole, though he can at times, become limited in his ability to cover on passing downs. This limited ability is precisely why Nakobe Dean was inserted on third downs a year ago, with Rice coming off the field. 

For his part, Walker is an exceptional athlete and can cover any back in the SEC if asked to do so in passing situations. He's also improved as a run defender. 

Rice has 18.0 tackles in three games and is followed closely by Dean with 15.0. However, Quay Walker is not far behind with 12.0. If Rice is unable to play or is limited in his productivity, Walker isn't much of a downgrade, if any. 

Dean will likely be moved to MIKE if Rice is unavailable, with Walker set to play the WILL. That would result in Channing Tindall playing the role that Walker previously held as the swing linebacker.

