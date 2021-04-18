The Questions Still Unanswered After Spring Practice

Spring camp is over and there are plenty of things we still don't know about the 2021 Georgia football team.

G-Day and the preceding spring camp revealed a lot about the 2021 Georgia football team, but not every question was answered. Here are three biggest unanswered questions spinning out of the G-Day game:

Will Georgia look for a cornerback in the transfer portal?

Cornerbacks Ameer Speed and Jalen Kimber looked pretty good on Saturday, but they took some lumps as well. Speed fell down on Demetris Robertson's long touchdown catch. Kimber didn't give up any huge passes, but he allowed his share of receptions. Quarterbacks JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett IV combined for 382 yards against the black-team defense.

Lovasea Carroll on the red team didn't fare much better. He fell down on Darnell Washington's 51-yard catch-and-run. The three black-team quarterbacks passed for 302 yards with two touchdowns.

Keep in mind, Georgia's quarterbacks played well without George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, Dominick Blaylock or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. The cornerbacks still have a lot of growing to do before they're ready for SEC play. Do they have enough time?

If not, Georgia could take a gander at the transfer portal. Clemson starter Derion Kendrick is still available. Houston's Colin Samuel and Tulane's Kyle Myers are other cornerbacks head coach Kirby Smart might consider adding to the team.

Who are the front-runners on the offensive line?

At first glance, the G-Day game did little to settle the position battles on Georgia's offensive line. The line allowed six sacks across the day, though some of those are because of the scrimmages one-hand rule on quarterbacks. These position battles will clearly last through fall camp.

What is the true depth chart at wide receiver?

Blaylock, Rosemy-Jacksaint and Justin Robinson were ultimately unable to play as they joined Burton and Pickens on the sideline. Kearis Jackson once again looked like the leader of Georgia's receiving corps. Demetris Robertson and Ladd McConkey had solid games, but Adonai Mitchell was the breakout star.

The Bulldogs clearly are loaded at wide receiver, but with three of the group's best players on the sideline, it's hard to say who will start against Clemson on Sept. 4.

Blaylock was a rising star before his first ACL tear in 2019 and Rosemy-Jacksaint was having a star-making performance against Florida before breaking his leg. Can they pick up where they left off?

Robinson was a player we at Dawgs Daily were excited to see as we had heard promising things about the redshirt freshman. Unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to judge Robinson for ourselves.

