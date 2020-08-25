Georgia Football Ranked No. 3 In SI's Still Standing Sixteen

The AP Poll was released on Monday, and seeing that the season hasn't started yet and no ones played games this fall up to this point, the Associated Press thought it only fitting to include the teams from the conferences that aren't playing this fall into their preseason rankings.

As for what they are going to do once games actually begin to be played, the AP has already stated they will be dropping the teams not participating after the first week.

However, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger thought it would be much more fitting to rank the teams that are actually going to be playing this fall. (I know, a crazy idea right?)

So, here's how things shook out on SI's Still Standing Sixteen:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Florida Notre Dame Oklahoma State LSU Texas A & M Cincinati Texas Auburn Memphis North Carolina Florida State Applachian State

As you can see, Georgia comes in at No. 3 in the rankings. As for why, Forde wrote:

With eight new starters on offense, why are the Bulldogs ranked this high? It’s simple: dominant recruiting under Kirby Smart. All that talent is ready to fill the open positions on offense (sophomore WR George Pickens tantalized with his Sugar Bowl MVP performance) plus select spots on an experienced defense that allowed just 12.6 points per game last seasons, the fewest by a Georgia team in 39 years.

Where the Bulldogs must reinvent themselves is inside the helmet; they experience one spectacular meltdown every season. It came at Auburn in 2017, when an undefeated team unraveled in a 40–17 loss. In ’18, LSU ended another unbeaten run with a 36–16 thumping. Last year Georgia was 5–0 and a 24-point favorite against a bad South Carolina team and lost 20–17 in Athens, spoiling a shot at the playoff. Those heartbreakers have prevented Smart from beginning to catch his mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban, in championship rings. Speaking of which, the two are scheduled to meet in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 17, Smart’s third attempt at beating Saban after two agonizing losses. —P.F.

Player to Watch: Welcome to the latest edition of QB drama in Athens. After Jake Fromm vs. Jacob Eason (2017), Fromm vs. Justin Fields (’18) and Fromm vs. Fans Who Miss Fields (’19), now Georgia has two transfers competing:pro-style junior J.T. Daniels from USC and double-threat senior Jamie Newman from Wake Forest

Forde is 100% correct when he speaks to the fact that Georgia has to avoid the head-scratching loss that has plagued Georgia over the last three seasons. AS for the other hurdle, they will likely get two cracks at Alabama this fall and they are likely going to have to win at least one of them to get into the College Football Playoff this year.