CBSsports.com has been rolling out there preseason Top-25 one program at a time, and Georgia has finally come off the board at No. 5 on their ranking.

As for their explanation, it's mostly in who's gone and who's coming back. Georgia's offense will not only have a new play-caller and coordinator, but they will have a totally different identity. Eight starters gone from a year ago on the offensive side of the ball alone. However, there's plenty of talent still on the roster.

As for the schedule, after week three against Alabama, it's actually a relatively light schedule. Florida and Auburn will be the toughest games on the schedule, and they will get Auburn at home. Their toughest road game of the year following Bama is at South Carolina. So, it's not exactly a murderers row for Georgia this season.

Obviously the main difference between this year's team and last has to be the quarterback running the show for the Bulldogs. Danny Kanell had some things to say about transfer quarterback, Jamie Newman:

"There's not another player in college football with more pressure on them than Jamie Newman when he steps under center in Athens this fall."

He continued, "I do think you're going to have to see Jamie Newman take that next step. When you look at the teams he struggled against they were the better teams. The big question mark for me is when he has that talent around him, can he eliminate those mistakes. If he does, then they are in good hands. If he doesn't, you're going to see a disappointed fan base."

One thing I don't understand is this preseason hype for Florida. Sure, they have a returning quarterback in Kyle Trask, but that doesn't exactly make you a national title contender. And say whatever you want about Trask, Kirby Smart has dominated Dan Mullen. If the road to Atlanta goes through Jacksonville again this year, my money is yet again on Georgia.

