Georgia Predicted To Go 9-3 by ESPN Metrics

ESPN released itsr first set of preseason rankings. According to the Football Power Index, the Georgia Bulldogs are currently the No. 7 team in the country.

It is always important to explain the parameters. According to ESPN, the Football Power Index is:

"A measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points is above or below average a team is."

A key factor in deciding FPI is the past season's grades and results. While other teams in the top 10 have nearly every position returning, the Bulldogs have many key contributors that won't be returning this season.

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE

Malik Herring, EDGE

Monty Rice, LB

Tyson Campbell, CB

Eric Stokes, CB

DJ Daniel, CB

Mark Webb, CB

Richard LeCounte, S

Ben Cleveland, G

Trey Hill, C

Tre' McKitty, TE

*George Pickens, WR (injured)

Furthermore, quarterback JT Daniels played only four games with the team last season. There isn't much available data to the FPI from last year's roster.

The FPI has Georgia going 9-3 in the regular season and gives the Bulldogs a 17 percent chance to reach the College Football Playoff. It also gives them a 23 percent chance to win the Southeastern Conference.

While the FPI has Georgia as the No. 7 team in the country, the expectations and narrative surrounding the team revolve around College Football Playoff contention. Not 9-3.

That being said, the talent for Georgia has to step up and produce this year. Names on paper are one thing, but production on the field is obviously the way to win a national title.

Here is the top 10 FPI Rankings:

Alabama Oklahoma Clemson Iowa State Ohio State Texas A&M Georgia Mississippi State Oklahoma State Penn State

