The Florida Gators have one of the hottest offenses in the country, and they pose a massive challenge to a Georgia football defense that is missing multiple starters.

Florida centers its offense around the combo of quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts, with receiver Kadarius Toney devastating defenses in his own way. The Gators are a matchup nightmare with their three superstars.

Georgia understands the challenge Florida's offense presents. Despite all of the injuries, Georgia's is still a defense built and ready to face the Gators.

Head coach Kirby Smart and some members of the defense recently spoke about the Florida offense, what its strengths are and how they prepared to face it during the week.

"I don’t know if it’s different," Smart said. "The challenges are usually based on where [Dan Mullen’s] strengths are and where our strengths are. Every time you play against Coach Mullen’s offense there are different strengths—whether it’s Dak Prescott, an elite back, elite receivers. It’s always something different. "You try to play to your strengths and not always to his. That varies for us defensively every year. What are our strengths and what are we able to take advantage of. This year will obviously be different because we have different players in on defense in terms of our injuries, and they are not exactly the same as they were last year."

Linebacker Nakobe Dean highlighted Florida's ability to create plays all over the field.

“Florida’s got play-makers all over the field in every position," Dean said. "I feel like we just have to focus on us. If we focus on us and if everybody is focusing on their job and we just go out there and practice with a purpose every day, I feel like we will be OK. We will good to great. “We just have to take care of our job...If everybody is handling their job and execute to the level that we are expected to execute—I feel like we will be great and good.”

Stopping Florida's offense begins with covering Pitts. He is the Gators' best downfield threat. Pitts is too athletic for most linebackers and too big for most nickels and safeties. Smart recognizes and praises the mismatch Pitts creates.

“You have to know where he’s at," Smart said. "Certainly, he was extremely talented last year and he’s only gotten better. He’s gotten a little bigger, a little more physical. Dan finds ways to use in him both of the run game and pass game. He’s elite. He is first-round talent—there’s no question about that. With all of my history in the SEC, I don’t know that there has been a guy like that. He is a receiver and tight end in one. "It’s not like we are throwing people at him. You can’t do that because they put him in different spots. When you play the defenses we play, you can’t—I can’t determine where he is going to be at. They are going to determine where he is going to be at. So, there’s some things we can match up on and there’s some things we can’t. It’s not a matter of, ‘Oh we’re going to put this guy to cover him or we’re going to put this guy in to cover him.’ It depends on where he is. If we have a chance to get a player we think matches up better against him then we try to do that, but you can’t do that for all calls.”

Nickel defender Mark Webb grew up with Pitts in Warminster, Pa. He's seen first-hand how far Pitts has come as a player and he echoes Smart's praise for the tight end.

"I knew him pretty well growing up," Webb said. "We trained together for a long period of time; it's crazy to see the improvement he has made. I remember when he couldn't catch a soul and now, he's catching everything that comes to him. It's been great to see him blossom."

Pitts is only one superstar in Florida's dynamic passing game. The other dangerous player is Toney, a wide receiver who does most of his damage after the catch. Smart had similar praise for Toney and the way Mullen uses him in the offense.

“Now, he is a more polished receiver on top of the utility stuff," Smart said. "He is extremely hard to tackle. He’s got extreme quickness, one-step quickness. He plays powerful. When people hit him, he doesn’t go backwards. He is physical in what he does, and he has become a better receiver. They are using him really well.”

Georgia and Florida kick off at 3:30 ET Saturday. The Bulldogs enter the game 4-1 and ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll. Florida is 4-1 after an off week and a game delayed by a COVID-19 outbreak. The Gators are currently ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.

