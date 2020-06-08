Georgia Football Return to Campus: What the next month will look like

College football players have returned to campus all across the country over the last week, with several more programs inviting student-athletes back this week as well.

Though Georgia football players are back on campus, it doesn't exactly mean that they are back to scheduled football activities. Today, we will take a look at exactly what their return to campus means for this fall, and what it looks like.

According to the protocols put into place, football programs are returning to campus without the football. Quite literally. The SEC has allowed the return to the weight room and other strength and conditioning measures but they are to be done on a voluntary basis. In other words, on-field coaching is not permitted, only the strength and conditioning staff is being made available for players.

Additionally, there are limitations in terms of how many players are allowed in a confined space. They are allowed 20 players at a time, with two coaches per session. According to Kirby Smart, "They'll work out in smaller groups than traditionally before. There will be 20 or so guys to a group and of the 20 that come in, it'll be sub-divided into groups of seven."

Essentially, this is college football's way of preparing their players physically for what lies ahead in the month of July.

It's been widely reported that College Football decision-makers have settled on a 6-week training camp beginning in July.

The training camp is set to begin in the second or third week in July in order to allow players to be physically ready for an on-time start in early September.

There are still several questions surrounding the testing measures that are taking place across the country with programs and even doctors arriving at different conclusions as to how to handle these precautions as SI.com's Ross Dellenger has laid out.

"In varying reopening plans released last week, some universities plan to only initially test athletes experiencing symptoms, and many more do not plan frequent testing during June workouts. The vast majority of medical professionals who spoke to Sports Illustrated for this story are vexed by such plans"

Bottom line, though football workouts and training are back underway, the month of June will continue to be a trial period for what football will ultimately look like this fall.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.