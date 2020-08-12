DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Safety, Richard LeCounte 'Not Your Normal Five Star'

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte entered the University of Georgia football program as the nation's second-ranked safety, a bonafide five-star prospect, but unlike his counterparts at the position, he wasn't touted for his physical traits. 

LeCounte entered the Georgia program listed at just 5'11, 180 pounds as a true freshman in the fall of 2017, and he hasn't gotten much bigger. He's gained just ten pounds according to Georgia's official roster. And those lack of physical traits could be part of the reason he's back at Georgia for a fourth season despite playing exceptionally well as a junior. 

Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller recently addressed LeCounte's draft potential and what makes him a great football player, and we will give you a hint... Instincts. 

"This is the big kicker with LeCounte and the reason why he simply won’t be valued to early come draft day. His ability to key and click, seeing both quarterback and routes, knowing his responsibility, and getting on that horse on time is what he does. Whether it be clicking downhill on dig routes when the compliment runs an out or some sort of stop route, he does it all. But he won’t always get to the landmark, because he doesn’t have the top-end speed of your Malik Hooker types."

That was Miller's evaluation of LeCounte's elite recognition skills. What he lacks in overall range, he makes up for in reaction time and identification of what he sees in front of him. Georgia fans were frustrated at times when watching LeCounte in his early days because he could be prone to give up the big play on a double move. That's something that LeCounte has gotten much better at, he allowed just one such play in 2019 against Tennessee early in the contest. 

He's always played with great anticipation, except early in his career at Georgia, it could be said he was guessing. Now as he's become more experienced he's often times right far more than he is wrong. 

The first play in these clips from Oliver Davis (his offseason defensive back trainer) shows exactly what we are talking about. Watch how quickly and violently LeCounte identifies the drag route here on 3rd & Long. 

This play is a staple in the Gus Malzahn offense, and LeCounte has clearly identified the tendency during film study. 

Miller's overall evaluation of LeCounte is extremely telling, not only for why he returned to Georgia but the confidence in his future. 

LeCounte will be an under-drafted player who will be a starter for six to 10 years at the next level. He’ll probably even make a Pro Bowl or two because when his instincts meet opportunity he seems to take full advantage. He’s a vocal leader on and off the filed. But size and speed are still coveted, and rightly so, by coaches and evaluators. Some team will reap the benefits of another passing on this young man.

For the full article visit ProFootballNetwork.com

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spring college football is a bad idea, it's a slap in the face and it isn't happening

The Big 10 and Pac 12 conferences elected to delay their seasons to the spring on Tuesday, while the SEC remains adamant about playing this fall.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

PAC 12 Follows Big Ten Lead, Postpones College Football Season to Spring

The PAC 12 has followed the Big Ten's Lead and has postponed their College Football season to Spring of 2021.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Which receivers are at the top of the new offensive scheme

Georgia football has a talented group of wide receivers led by superstar George Pickens and senior Demetris Robertson.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

"I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC is taking"

SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey has released a statement following the postponement of the Big Ten and PAC 12 postponed their seasons

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Big Ten Officially Postpones College Football Season

After a long meeting among presidents, the Big Ten has finally made a decision on what they will be doing with their college football season this fall.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Jayden Thomas Discusses Recruitment, Georgia Football

2021 receiver and Atlanta native Jayden Thomas updates his recruitment and discusses Georgia football and more in a wide ranging interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

OPINION: XFL Bubble Could Change Football As We Know It

The XFL was recently purchased by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and it could be an alternative for college football players during this time of uncertainty.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Source: Dominick Blaylock Cleared to Return, Georgia Receivers Update

Georgia wide receiver, Dominick Blaylock has been cleared for a return to action for the 2020 season and we bring you an update on the receivers at Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

BREAKING: Brock Bowers Commits to Georgia

4-Star tight end from Napa, California, Brock Bowers has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

MJ Morris, Top Ranked 2022 QB, Will Transfer to Pace Academy

MJ Morris is the top ranked quarterback in the country in the class of 2022, and he is officially transferring to Pace Academy.

BGilmer18