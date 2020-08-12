Richard LeCounte entered the University of Georgia football program as the nation's second-ranked safety, a bonafide five-star prospect, but unlike his counterparts at the position, he wasn't touted for his physical traits.

LeCounte entered the Georgia program listed at just 5'11, 180 pounds as a true freshman in the fall of 2017, and he hasn't gotten much bigger. He's gained just ten pounds according to Georgia's official roster. And those lack of physical traits could be part of the reason he's back at Georgia for a fourth season despite playing exceptionally well as a junior.

Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller recently addressed LeCounte's draft potential and what makes him a great football player, and we will give you a hint... Instincts.

"This is the big kicker with LeCounte and the reason why he simply won’t be valued to early come draft day. His ability to key and click, seeing both quarterback and routes, knowing his responsibility, and getting on that horse on time is what he does. Whether it be clicking downhill on dig routes when the compliment runs an out or some sort of stop route, he does it all. But he won’t always get to the landmark, because he doesn’t have the top-end speed of your Malik Hooker types."

That was Miller's evaluation of LeCounte's elite recognition skills. What he lacks in overall range, he makes up for in reaction time and identification of what he sees in front of him. Georgia fans were frustrated at times when watching LeCounte in his early days because he could be prone to give up the big play on a double move. That's something that LeCounte has gotten much better at, he allowed just one such play in 2019 against Tennessee early in the contest.

He's always played with great anticipation, except early in his career at Georgia, it could be said he was guessing. Now as he's become more experienced he's often times right far more than he is wrong.

The first play in these clips from Oliver Davis (his offseason defensive back trainer) shows exactly what we are talking about. Watch how quickly and violently LeCounte identifies the drag route here on 3rd & Long.

This play is a staple in the Gus Malzahn offense, and LeCounte has clearly identified the tendency during film study.

Miller's overall evaluation of LeCounte is extremely telling, not only for why he returned to Georgia but the confidence in his future.

LeCounte will be an under-drafted player who will be a starter for six to 10 years at the next level. He’ll probably even make a Pro Bowl or two because when his instincts meet opportunity he seems to take full advantage. He’s a vocal leader on and off the filed. But size and speed are still coveted, and rightly so, by coaches and evaluators. Some team will reap the benefits of another passing on this young man.

For the full article visit ProFootballNetwork.com

