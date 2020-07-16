Richard LeCounte Ranked No. 8 on Top 10 SEC Players List

Despite receiving a draftable grade from the NFL following his junior season in 2019, Richard LeCounte decided to return to Athens for his senior season.

The former 5-star safety prospect has played 38 games for Georgia, including 29 starts for the Dawgs. So, to say he's put together enough tape to be evaluated thoroughly by NFL scouts would be a vast understatement. Yet, the winner of Georgia's most-improved player on the defense from a year ago is back for a fourth year in the Red & Black.

In CBSsports.com's latest article, Barrett Sallee has ranked the top-10 players in the SEC and Richard LeCounte comes in a No. 8 overall and the only Georgia Bulldog to make the cut.

Sallee said this of the Georgia standout:

"Pro Football Focus pointed out that, out of 1,073 coverage snaps through three seasons, LeCounte has allowed exactly one catch of 30 or more yards. The combination of coverage ability and willingness to stick his nose in to help out against the run makes him one of the top defensive players in the entire country"

Sallee also pointed out that LeCounte is one of the biggest hitters in the SEC as well, and that's something that's stood out about LeCounte even dating back to his high school days. He plays with a level of relentlessness when coming downhill to support the run that is unparalleled in the SEC and perhaps even the nation in terms of safety talents.

What Sallee failed to mention was the level of havoc plays that LeCounte creates. Last year alone LeCounte accounted for 46.67% of the team's total turnovers, led the team in tackles for loss, and led the team in forced fumbles.

He's a one-man wrecking crew and he's back in Athens for one more rendezvous.

