Richard LeCounte Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl

Kobe Wharton

It’s now official. All-American Safety Richard LeCounte has accepted his invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He is now one of seven Bulldogs that will be in playing in the annual game, joining: offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, defensive lineman Malik Herring, tight end Tre McKitty, linebacker Monty Rice and defensive backs Mark Webb and DJ Daniel.

Bulldog faithful has yet to see Richard LeCounte suit up for the Dawgs since his motorcycle accident following the Kentucky game on Halloween. The senior out of Riceboro, Georgia has had an impact on the Bulldogs all four years. His last two years have been very impressive as he has shown his ability to make opposing teams turn the ball over at a high rate.

Before LeCounte was injured, he already racked up 26 total tackles, a fumble recovery and three interceptions. A rather impressive stat line considering he's only played in five games this year. Bulldog fans know how quickly LeCounte can get to the ball and make a good solid tackle. It seems that any time he’s on the field, opposing teams know exactly where he is at yet, they can’t stay away from him.

It’s very exciting news for Bulldogs fans to hear that another Georgia player has accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior bowl. 

Looking at the current projections, LeCounte is a late second-round/early third-round pick. He may not be the biggest or fastest safety in the world, but ladies and gentlemen this guy plays with instincts and ferocity. It’s almost unheard of for guys to try to come back and play their Senior year after being injured during the year but that’s exactly what LeCounte wants to do. He has made it very known that he wants to be back out there with his brothers. LeCounte has continued to travel with the team despite knowing he couldn’t dress out. That has to stick out to NFL teams.

Richard LeCounte is a damn good dawg and. Hopefully we all can see him suit up in red and black one last time.

