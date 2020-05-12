Former Georgia Bulldog, Richard Seymour has added yet another accomplishment to an already long list. Monday he was voted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

“Richard Seymour laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL. Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him. Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a Hall of Fame-caliber person, as well. I couldn’t be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in the Patriots Hall of Fame and very soon the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.” -Robert Kraft

Seymour spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and played an important role in delivering six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships to New England. He was named to five straight Pro Bowls with the Patriots (2002-06) and earned three straight first-team All-Pro honors (2003-05). His five Pro Bowl berths are the most by any Patriots defensive lineman since the 1970 NFL merger. He was also a four-time team co-captain. In 2009, he was voted to the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and the 2000s All-Decade Team.

Seymour has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the last two years.

As a Bulldog Seymour played for head coach Jim Donnan and was a nightmare for opposing offenses. Seymour played a total of 41 games for the Bulldogs, starting 25 of those games. In 1999, Seymour led the Bulldogs with 74 tackles, becoming one of only two defensive linemen in Georgia history to lead the team in tackles for a season. Following his junior season, Seymour was elected as a permanent team captain by his teammates.

*The University of Georgia SID Department contributed to this article.

