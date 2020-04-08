BulldogMaven
Georgia Football: Safety Depth Chart Review

Brooks Austin

Georgia's defense was nothing short of historic a year ago. They allowed fewer points than anyone in the country (12.60 PPG). They led the nation in rushing yards allowed per game (74.6) and gave up just two rushing TDs on the year. Georgia was in the tops of almost every statistical category apart from sacks and TFLs in 2019, and there's reason to believe they could be even better in 2020.

A lot of that has to do with the return of Richard LeCounte for his Senior season at Georgia. He's a turnover creating machine and was the third leading tackler from a year ago with 61.0 tackles. But who will ultimately replace J.R. Reed at the left safety position in 2020? And where will the depth at the position come from, if there is any? 

Today we take a look at the Safety depth chart headed into next season: 

Right Safety

Richard LeCounte not only made all 14 starts last season, but he rarely left the field, and in 2020 the expectations are exactly the same only he's added another roll. 

There's a ton of communication that has to happen in the back end of Georgia's defense and for the last 42 consecutive games, J.R. Reed handled the majority of that communication. However, when the Bulldog Maven spoke to Lewis Cine following the Allstate Sugar Bowl, he said that Richard LeCounte had already begun assuming that vocal roll in the practices leading up to the bowl game. 

USATSI_13732276
S, Richard LeCounte 

It can't be overstated what it means for Georgia's defense for LeCounte to have returned for his senior season at Georgia. He was named the defense's most improved player in 2019 and he cleaned up a lot of the coverage mistakes that he was prone to making in the past. 

Projected Depth Chart: 

  1. Richard LeCounte
  2. Chris Smith 
  3. Mark Webb/Major Burns

Left Safety

Lewis Cine started in place of J.R. Reed during the Sugar Bowl and it's expected that the former 4-star prospect will man the position this fall for Georgia. He's one of the fastest defenders in college football and he's told the Bulldog Maven that he's looking forward to getting more acclimated with the defensive system so he can play and react fast. 

USATSI_13762986 (3)
S, Lewis Cine 

Cine arrives with bad intentions as well. He's a rangy athlete that not only can play centerfield, but also come downhill and make an impact in the run game. The only problem is, if Cine or LeCounte were to suffer an injury, there's limited depth and experience behind them. Unless someone moves out of that STAR position like Mark Webb, which seems to be likely at this point with how crowded the position has become. 

Projected Depth Chart: 

  1. Lewis Cine
  2. Mark Webb
  3. Latavious Brini

