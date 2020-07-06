DawgsDaily
Georgia Football Could Open the Season With Alabama on the Road

Brooks Austin

September 19th. It's a day that Georgia and Alabama football fans have had marked on their calendars since the culmination of the 2019 football season for both fan bases — neither of which left the season with much of a satisfying taste in their mouths. 

And though it's currently slated as the third football game for both teams, Georgia set to take on Virginia and Tennessee State while Alabama opens with USC and Georgia State, there is a realm of possibility where the SEC is set to play a conference only schedule this fall. 

However, what happens if the SEC is forced to play a conference only schedule in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic? 

With a short delay in this hypothetical, we left the schedule Georgia's schedule the way it is, and simply removed the non-conference games (which is nice and easy for Georgia but basically only Georgia because they start with two non-conference games and end with one, with UL Monroe sprinkled in between.) 

  • Week 1: @ Alabama 
  • Week 2: vs Vanderbilt
  • Week 3: vs Auburn
  • Week 4: @ Missouri
  • Week 5: vs Florida (Jacksonville) 
  • Week 6: @ South Carolina
  • Week 7: vs Tennessee
  • Week 8: @ Kentucky

Now, it seems like a rather front-loaded schedule for Georgia, but a nine-week, eight-game schedule would be something that the SEC is more than willing to do. When all of this first broke out, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned that the SEC was planning and willing to move on without the remainder of the conferences, but has since walked those comments back. 

He joined the Paul Finebaum show and said that "Our schedules are connected. So the notion that 1 likely thinks about going off and doing something in an independent way is actually not attached to reality.

Who knows what's going to happen this fall, I just know that even if the SEC were to play a conference only schedule, they are better off having the best game of the year to start the season and here's why: 

The attrition on rosters will be greater than ever in 2020. With players dropping in and out of the roster with possible positive tests all while the typical injury concerns are present. So, if you're going to have two of your best teams face-off, you'd best have it under the most optimal conditions and that's during the opening week of this hypothetical season. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Interesting for sure. Wonder if they would only play 8 games, or maybe go to 10 under those circumstances?

