Georgia's Senior Class Leaves Behind a Remarkable Legacy

Georgia has 14 seniors and two graduate students on the roster, and Saturday could be the last time they have a chance to play between the hedges.

Normally, there would be a clear-cut answer for it being their last game in Sanford Stadium, but the NCAA granted everyone an additional year of eligibility. It is still unclear if the NCAA plans to grant each school additional scholarships to accommodate players staying longer.

Winningest Senior Class in School History

Most players in this senior class were freshmen in 2017, the year Georgia battled its way to a national championship game appearance. Georgia's record over the last four seasons is 42-9 and there are three more games to play in 2020.

During this incredible run, the Bulldogs have beaten 14 top-25 teams and eight top-10 teams. They conquered the SEC East three times, won the Rose Bowl, played in two Sugar Bowls with one win, played in a national championship game, and have the potential to play in another New Year’s Six Bowl game at the end of this season.

Draft Prospects

Pro Football Network’s chief draft analyst Tony Pauline has given 11 Georgia players a draftable grade and not all of them are seniors.

Pauline gave sophomore edge rusher Azeez Ojulari a first-round draft grade, coming in at No. 22 overall.

Pauline gave second-round draft grades to senior linebacker Monty Rice (42nd overall) and junior defensive tackle Jordan Davis (51st overall).

Five Bulldogs earned a third-round draft grade:

Junior cornerback Tyson Campbell (63rd overall)

Junior cornerback Eric Stokes (74th overall)

Junior cornerback DJ Daniel (83rd overall)

Junior running back Zamir White (91st overall)

Senior safety Richard LeCounte III (104th overall)

The three Bulldogs that received a fourth-round draft grade were junior center Trey Hill, senior defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, and senior defensive back Mark Webb.

While it is unclear who will leave and who will stay, head coach Kirby Smart is planning to bring in another strong recruiting class in 2021 in preparation for those players leaving.