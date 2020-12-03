SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia's Senior Class Leaves Behind a Remarkable Legacy

Jeremiah Stoddard

Georgia has 14 seniors and two graduate students on the roster, and Saturday could be the last time they have a chance to play between the hedges. 

Normally, there would be a clear-cut answer for it being their last game in Sanford Stadium, but the NCAA granted everyone an additional year of eligibility. It is still unclear if the NCAA plans to grant each school additional scholarships to accommodate players staying longer.

Winningest Senior Class in School History

Most players in this senior class were freshmen in 2017, the year Georgia battled its way to a national championship game appearance. Georgia's record over the last four seasons is 42-9 and there are three more games to play in 2020. 

During this incredible run, the Bulldogs have beaten 14 top-25 teams and eight top-10 teams. They conquered the SEC East three times, won the Rose Bowl, played in two Sugar Bowls with one win, played in a national championship game, and have the potential to play in another New Year’s Six Bowl game at the end of this season.

USATSI_15050631

Draft Prospects

Pro Football Network’s chief draft analyst Tony Pauline has given 11 Georgia players a draftable grade and not all of them are seniors.

Pauline gave sophomore edge rusher Azeez Ojulari a first-round draft grade, coming in at No. 22 overall.

Pauline gave second-round draft grades to senior linebacker Monty Rice (42nd overall) and junior defensive tackle Jordan Davis (51st overall).

Five Bulldogs earned a third-round draft grade: 

  • Junior cornerback Tyson Campbell (63rd overall)
  • Junior cornerback Eric Stokes (74th overall)
  • Junior cornerback DJ Daniel (83rd overall)
  • Junior running back Zamir White (91st overall)
  • Senior safety Richard LeCounte III (104th overall)

The three Bulldogs that received a fourth-round draft grade were junior center Trey Hill, senior defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, and senior defensive back Mark Webb.

While it is unclear who will leave and who will stay, head coach Kirby Smart is planning to bring in another strong recruiting class in 2021 in preparation for those players leaving.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Trey Hill Out Remainder of the Season

Georgia center Trey Hill is expected to miss the remaining of the season because of  multiple surgeries he underwent to repair minor injuries on both knees.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch Against Vanderbilt

Georgia hosts Vanderbilt Saturday after two fantastic outings for its offense. Vanderbilt recently fired its head coach and fields one of the SEC's worst defenses.

Kyle Funderburk

The Iliad of Zeus: Zamir White's Long Road to RB1 for Georgia

Zamir White has scored in six of seven games this season for the Georgia Bulldogs and he could be playing his final game in Athens after a long road back to football.

Jeremiah Stoddard

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Win over North Georgia

Georgia basketball is now 2-0 in the 2020-21 season after beating North Georgia 84-62 at home. Sahvir Wheeler led the Bulldogs with a double-double.

Kyle Funderburk

Tyre West Commits to Georgia Football

Defensive lineman Tyre West from the 2022 recruiting class has committed to the University of Georgia. Here's the full details on this Peach State product.

Brooks Austin

UGA Wins Directly Correlated to One Stat Defensively

One key stat from Georgia's defense this season is a direct indicator of team success. Simply put: If they get after the quarterback, they win games.

Kobe Wharton

Georgia Moves Up in Latest CFP Rankings

After a convincing win over South Carolina, the University of Georgia has moved up in the latest college football playoff rankings.

Evan Crowell

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Series History

Georgia football has played few teams as often as its played Vanderbilt. This Saturday's game is the 81st meeting between the two schools.

Kyle Funderburk

Projecting the CFP Rankings

With the second edition of the CFP rankings, we project where the Georgia Bulldogs could end up following a dominant win over South Carolina.

Kobe Wharton

by

Alex Bavosa

Most Likely Bulldogs Bowl-Game Matchup

As the season nears an end, the Georgia Bulldogs' potential bowl game matchups have begun to take shape. The most likely appears to be the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Alex Bavosa