Georgia Football: Seven Former Bulldogs Selected in Lastest NFL Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is still set to take place starting April 23rd, and though this year it will be slightly different. The league has canceled the event in Las Vegas but has stated that they will find a way for teams to still make selections and the event will be televised.

So, if the NFL Draft is still on the way, so are mock drafts. Today, we take a look at the latest 7-round mock draft from CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso, who has seven former Bulldogs being selected in the first six rounds:

Round 1 - Pick 11: Andrew Thomas (Jets)

If the Jets ever want to truly know just how good their franchise quarterback is, they are going to have to keep him upright. This holds true for several offensive tackle hungry teams drafting in the first round this year, which is why up to seven tackles could be taken in the first 32 picks.

Though Thomas has slid behind the likes of Wills, Wirfs, and Becton in the latest mock drafts, he's still yet to fall outside of the Top-15 in most.

OT, Isaiah Wilson

Round 2 - Pick 29: Isaiah Wilson (Titans)

The scheme fit in Tennessee would be ideal for Wilson. He's a solid second-round selection, but I think you're setting him up to fail if you place him in a system where he is asked to pass set majority of the downs. Whereas in Tennessee, they've won playoff games while dropping back to pass a mere 14 times.

His ability to push people off the spot will allow him to succeed in that run-heavy offense if he lands with the Titans.

Round 2 - Pick 31: D'Andre Swift (Chiefs)

I highly doubt D'Andre Swift makes it all the way to the bottom of the second round, but Trapasso obviously thinks more highly of both Johnathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins whom he has going far ahead of the former Georgia back.

So, I've made my disagreements known with the position of the pick, however, Swift would fit seamlessly into that Chiefs offensive system. Andy Reid has done wonders with pass-catching backs in his offense.

Brian Westbrook was the second leading receiver on that 2004 Eagles team that lost the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Pats. Flash forward to last year's Super Bowl-winning Chiefs and you've got Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy. Two versatile backs that are similar to Swift. The profile fits that program, that is for sure.

Round 3 - Pick 12: Jake Fromm (Tampa Bay)

For the record, this mock draft was posted prior to Tom Brady signing with the Bucs, however, Trapasso's reasoning is still valid:

"Bruce Arians likes the smarts and big-game experience Fromm brings along with his deceptive production down the field earlier in his Georgia career."

Fromm appears to be headed towards a backup role anyways, at least to start. So, the chance to learn from the greatest to ever do it would be something he'd more than welcome. Not to mention, Brady likely only has a few years left — yes, we've all been thinking that for some time now — so Fromm could find his way onto the field soon.

Round 4 - Pick 19: Solomon Kindley (New England)

Though Dante Scarnecchia recently retired, there isn't a professional football team that coaches the offensive line group better than the New England Patriots. Solomon Kindley could use some cleaning up in his pass blocking, but he's an NFL run blocker on Day 1.

At times in college, he could get overextended and off-balance but a lot of that has to do with his body composition. At 6'3, nearing 340-pounds, whatever team drafts him will likely work to tighten things up even further from the drastic improvements he made during his time at Georgia.

Round 5 - Pick 10: J.R. Reed (San Francisco)

After starting for three straight seasons in the back end of a dominate Georgia defense, J.R. Reed hasn't received a lot of draft attention. Most of that has to do with the questions regarding whether or not he will be able to play single-high safety in the NFL.

Reed played in the box a good bit in college and was rarely asked to play the center of the field. Combine that with his film not exactly making you leave saying, "Wow, that guy is a freakish athlete" but more of "Wow, that's a smart football player," and you've got a late-round selection.

Draft evaluators question whether or not Reed has reached his physical ceiling and if there will be any progression in his game moving forward. This isn't the first time Reed has been doubted though.

A 3-star transfer from Tulsa turned Jim Thorpe Award Finalist.

Round 6 - Pick 24: Tyler Clark (New Orleans)

Tyler Clark missed one game in his four year Georgia Football career, the last one, the Sugar Bowl. For four straight years, he was a solid contributor to one of the nation's best defenses and he saved his best for last. In 2019, he had a career-high 11 solo tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position.

DT, Tyler Clark

He was a constant disruption and though he doesn't jump off the chart in any one particular category or skill set, he's an all-around defensive lineman. Teams selecting Tyler Clark in the 6th round will walk away from the first padded practice ecstatic.

Most NFL Teams could use the added depth on the interior defensive line anyways.

