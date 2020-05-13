Shedrick Wynn first enrolled at Georgia in 1999. Nearly 20 years later of hard work and perseverance, Wynn has earned his degree in Housing Management and Policy.

Leland Barrow quotes Wynn saying, "Perseverance and not worrying about what people think was a big part of it. I had a chance, an opportunity in life and the way we were taught when I was young was that you finish what you start. Not having my degree had been eating away at me."

After taking a redshirt year in '99, Wynn recorded 14 tackles in '00 and '01 before helping Georgia win the 2002 SEC Championship with 4.5 sacks and 19 tackles that season.

Leland Barrow then mentions, "An injury forced Wynn out of competitive play for what would have been his senior year athletically in 2003. He returned to work at Lincoln County High School, a place where he became only the second freshman in school history to start years before (former Bulldog running back Garrison Hearst was the other).

While Wynn didn't have the ending to his career that he wanted, he didn't let that stop him from achieving his dream of obtaining a degree.

Barrow mentions that Wynn and his wife Andrea started raising a family before he eventually started working for the Caterpillar facility in Athens. But after his wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, he took a coaching position at Cedar Shoals to help him get the needed health insurance and benefits for his family. Now that he was back in Athens, he then had the path for him to finish his degree at Georgia. UGA Athletic Association Senior Athletic Director Glada Horvat helped him re-enroll.

Wynn then had the opportunity to give advice to current Bulldogs.

Barrow quoted Wynn stating, "Since I have been back in class with some of the kids, I have gotten an opportunity to talk aboit my experiences with guys like David Marshall and some others. It has kind of been cool to be the old guy in the room. I have tried to tell them about playing hard on the field and working hard off it."

Wynn's perseverance goes hand-in-hand with a theme that Georgia athletics has tried to instill into all of their athletes: work hard on and off the field. Shedrick Wynn is a shining example of that theme, and because of that hard work, he has the honor of calling himself a graduate of The University of Georgia.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.