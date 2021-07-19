Georgia Football: 11 Bulldogs Make SI's All-SEC Teams

Eleven Bulldogs Make SI's All-SEC Teams
The Sports Illustrated affiliated sites of the Southeastern Conference all voted on their preseason All-SEC teams. These teams consisted of a first and second team with some of the best players that the SEC has to offer in 2021.
Both Georgia and Alabama were at the top of the list with the total amount of players selected for both teams. The two cross-divisional foes each had 11 players selected while LSU was third with 10 players selected.
Bulldogs selected:
- First team: QB JT Daniels
- First team: OL Jamaree Salyer
- First team: DL Jordan Davis
- First team: P Jake Camarda
- Second team: WR Arik Gilbert
- Second team: OL Warren McClendon
- Second team: LB Nakobe Dean
- Second team: DB Tykee Smith
- Second team: DB Derion Kendrick
- Second team: DB Lewis Cine
- Second team: PR Kearis Jackson
Most notably, Daniels made the first team despite several other outlets placing Ole Miss's Matt Corral above the junior quarterback.
Daniels was joined on the first team by fellow teammates Salyer, Davis and Camarda. While the specific position for Salyer is not listed, we will likely see Salyer as the starting left tackle for the season opener against Clemson.
At the same time, on the second team, all three of Georgia's transfers this offseason were able to make the list: Gilbert, Kendrick and Smith. These three transfers hope to have an immediate impact on Georgia's roster as they are already gaining national attention this offseason.
This iteration of a preseason prediction for All-SEC teams shows how top-heavy the SEC is this year, with teams like Alabama, Georgia and LSU filling out these teams. The full list of teams is below.
Preseason All-SEC
First team
Offense
QB: JT Daniels, Georgia
RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR: John Metchie III, Alabama
WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Defense
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Christian Harris, Alabama
LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB: Derek Stingley, LSU
DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, LSU
DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
Specialists
K: Cade York, LSU
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia
PR: Derek Stingley, LSU
KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Second team
Offense
QB: Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina
WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU
WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL: Edward Ingram, LSU
OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU
Defense
DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL: Sam Williams, Ole Miss
DL: Zachary Carter, Florida
LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia
Specialists
K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn
P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M
KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss