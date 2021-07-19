Georgia Football: 11 Bulldogs Make SI's All-SEC Teams

A panel of Sports Illustrated affiliate program FanNation gathered all the publishers of the SEC sites to vote for All-SEC teams for the 2021 season.

The Sports Illustrated affiliated sites of the Southeastern Conference all voted on their preseason All-SEC teams. These teams consisted of a first and second team with some of the best players that the SEC has to offer in 2021.

Both Georgia and Alabama were at the top of the list with the total amount of players selected for both teams. The two cross-divisional foes each had 11 players selected while LSU was third with 10 players selected.

Bulldogs selected:

First team: QB JT Daniels

First team: OL Jamaree Salyer

First team: DL Jordan Davis

First team: P Jake Camarda

Second team: WR Arik Gilbert

Second team: OL Warren McClendon

Second team: LB Nakobe Dean

Second team: DB Tykee Smith

Second team: DB Derion Kendrick

Second team: DB Lewis Cine

Second team: PR Kearis Jackson

Most notably, Daniels made the first team despite several other outlets placing Ole Miss's Matt Corral above the junior quarterback.

Daniels was joined on the first team by fellow teammates Salyer, Davis and Camarda. While the specific position for Salyer is not listed, we will likely see Salyer as the starting left tackle for the season opener against Clemson.

At the same time, on the second team, all three of Georgia's transfers this offseason were able to make the list: Gilbert, Kendrick and Smith. These three transfers hope to have an immediate impact on Georgia's roster as they are already gaining national attention this offseason.

This iteration of a preseason prediction for All-SEC teams shows how top-heavy the SEC is this year, with teams like Alabama, Georgia and LSU filling out these teams. The full list of teams is below.

Preseason All-SEC

First team

Offense

QB: JT Daniels, Georgia

RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR: John Metchie III, Alabama

WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M

OL: Evan Neal, Alabama

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Defense

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Christian Harris, Alabama

LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB: Derek Stingley, LSU

DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB: Eli Ricks, LSU

DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

Specialists

K: Cade York, LSU

P: Jake Camarda, Georgia

PR: Derek Stingley, LSU

KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Second team

Offense

QB: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina

WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL: Edward Ingram, LSU

OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU

Defense

DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL: Sam Williams, Ole Miss

DL: Zachary Carter, Florida

LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Specialists

K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M

KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss