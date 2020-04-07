BulldogMaven
Georgia Football Signee, Chad Lindberg Grinds the Tape

Brooks Austin

Size. It's a basic requirement to play offensive line in the SEC and it's something you simply cannot teach. 2020 Georgia signee, Chad Lindberg has it in spades. 

At 6'7, 330 pounds Lindberg plays with great pad level, footwork, and nastiness that is needed to make the jump from dominating high school football to playing premier college football. 

He spoke with The Bulldog Maven to see just how he's dealing with this time, what Coach Luke is doing to keep them motivated, where he might play for Georgia, and of course, Grind the Tape. 

Lindberg on how he's dealing with his freshman timeline being interrupted: 

"Yea, obviously it sucks that we can't be on the timeframe that we initially set, but I'm just trying to do what I can, stay in shape, and do well on my AP tests and come in as ready as I could be." 

That's right. An Under Armour All-American and a senior with not one, but FIVE AP classes. 

Full Film Breakdown with Chad Lindberg: 

We asked what the communication has been like with the Georgia staff during a time like this: 

"Coach Luke has all the offensive line signees and he texts us every once in a while and keeps us motivated, keeps us together. In terms of workouts, they just tell us to make the most of what we have." 

Lindberg says that all of the offensive line signees are in a group message with Coach Luke: 

"It'll be fine. He's a good coach and he's proven. Everyone that he's ever coach has loved him so I'm not concerned about it. I think he will do a great job for us." 

Lindberg's ability to move people off the point of attack will allow him to play guard in college if he is asked to do so, and with a loaded incoming freshmen class with a couple of other pretty talented tackles, he's open to doing so: 

"They haven't said anything about it, but I'm open to it. In my junior year, I played guard. It's a little bit faster but it's something I'm open to." 

