Bulldog
Maven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football: The Silent Solid Rock Tyler Clark

Jordan Jackson

The 2019 Georgia Bulldogs have a legitimate argument for the best defense in the entire nation. In fact, this year's defensive unit will go down as one of the best in the History of Georgia Football. The biggest strength of the Dawgs outstanding defense, is stopping the run. This starts upfront with the defensive line and Tyler Clark is a key part of that unit. 

Tyler Clark arrived in Athens as a part of coach Kirby Smart's inaugural recruiting class of 2016. He hails from Americus, a small city in Southwest Georgia that has a population of just over 17,000 people. Clark arrived at UGA as a four-star recruit and ranked as the 27th defensive tackle in the nation according to 247sports.com.

He immediately earned playing time as a freshman and has been putting in work for the Georgia Bulldogs ever since. Clark has continued to develop and improve throughout his time in Athens. Tyler considered taking his talents to the NFL after his junior season last spring. However, after not getting the desired draft grade feedback, he decided to return to college for his senior season. 

The misfortune of that low draft evaluation has been the Georgia Bulldogs' gain. Clark has been a rock for the UGA defensive line, making 23 tackles. He has set a new career-high in tackles for a loss with seven and tied a career-high with 2.5 sacks. 

Yet Tyler Clark's value far exceeds the statistics of the box scores. The 6'4 300 pound mountain of a man uses brute strength and leverage to become an immovable object for opposing blockers. This paves the way for linebackers like Tae Crowder and Monty Rice to make plays in the backfield against the run. The fact that teams often have to combo block Tyler Clark opens up one on one edge opportunities for pass rushers such as Azeez Ojulari and Nolan Smith.

More than just a player who eats up blocks, Clark uses strong hands to disengage and rip through the opposition, to knife his way into the backfield to make plays himself. Additionally, he leads by example. These qualities make him an important part of the best-run defense, in the nation's toughest conference. 

Such attributes should also make Clark an attractive commodity for an NFL team when the 2020 NFL draft takes place in April. The team that drafts Tyler Clark will be adding a silent, yet solid rock to their defensive line, and if all goes right for the Georgia Bulldogs for the duration of this season, a champion as well. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Dude is flat out balling in his last year at UGA. Great decision to come back when often times guys leave too early.

Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Great article!

Clark was a sneaky get for the Dawgs from the get-go. It’s been fun to watch him grow from the start, and still work to be done with him at UGA. I can’t wait to see him dominate at the next level, after a post-season run this year.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs Georgia

Brooks Austin
64 1

Log on and join the in-game discussion as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas A&M Aggies live from Sanford Stadium down on the Plains.

What Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Means for Jake Fromm's NFL Draft Stock

Matt Solorio
8 1

Why Tua Tagovailoa's Hip Injury Translates to a Jake Fromm-less Bulldog Offense in 2020

CFP Rankings Prediction: Can Georgia Stay at Four Spot?

Brooks Austin
4 2

Following a 19-13 win over a three-loss A&M squad, it's reasonable to ask, can Georgia hold serve on their fourth ranking into week 13 of the CFP rankings.

Georgia Football: Say Your Goodbyes to D'Andre Swift

Brooks Austin
2 1

With D'Andre Swift having the chance to be a first round pick in the upcoming draft, it's time for Georgia Football fans to starting saying their goodbyes.

CFP Rankings: Georgia Stays at Four, OSU leaps LSU in Week 13

Brooks Austin
1 0

Following a 19-13 win over Texas A&M, the Georgia Bulldogs have retained their spot at number four in the week 13 CFP Rankings.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Know Your Enemy with SI's Jackets Maven

Brooks Austin
0

With the latest edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate set for Saturday at noon between Georgia and Georgia Tech, it's time to get to know your enemy.

Georgia Basketball: Rayshaun Hammonds Could Be the Key to NCAA Tournament

Brent Wilson
1 1

Rayshaun Hammonds is playing at an elite level among national standards. Today, we discuss how he can help Georgia reach the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Football Injury Report headed into matchup with Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin
2

The Georgia football Injury Report as the team heads into their final regular season game against Georgia Tech as a 29.0 point favorite.

Five Ways Georgia Tech Could Upset the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
0

Georgia is a 29.0 point favorite in Saturday's football game with Georgia Tech. However, they could pull the upset if these five things go their way.

D'Andre Swift Says He Wasn't Going to Be Stopped Against Texas A&M

Brooks Austin
1 1

After his 19 carries, 103-yard performance against Texas A&M Swift talked to the media about his mindset. Swift says he wasn't going to be stopped.